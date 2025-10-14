Two Undrafted Rookies Show Flashes in Dallas Mavericks' Preseason Win
Unsurprisingly, Mavericks rookie and top pick Cooper Flagg steals the show each time he steps onto the court during the NBA Preseason.
Flagg isn't the only first-year player on Dallas' roster making noise in the preseason, though. On Monday, Miles Kelly and Ryan Nembhard, undrafted free agents from the 2025 draft class, each had significant roles as the Mavericks took down the Jazz 114-101.
Kelly played 12 minutes, logging 14 points, a steal, a rebound and a turnover while shooting 5-of-12 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. Nembhard, the younger brother of Indiana Pacers' guard Andrew Nembhard, tallied 6 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal and just one turnover in 26 minutes while shooting 2-of-6 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Kelly, who played his final year of college basketball at Auburn, shot the ball well with the Tigers and could carve out a role in Dallas' organization as a wing shooter and defender.
Nembhard closed his career at Gonzaga, and was a good shooter on low volume. The point guard's best skill, though, is his passing acumen, which could land him a spot in the NBA.
During the summer league, Nembhard and Kelly were a solid duo, and the two will have the chance to continue carving out a role in the organization this year. The two are each on two-way contracts, meaning they are elidgible to play in NBA and G League contests.
If Nembhard and Kelly continue to impress, though, they could spend part of their rookie seasons on an NBA roster.
The Mavericks don't have much depth at the point guard spot, especially while Kyrie Irving continues to work his way back into the lineup, and Nembhard could soak up some of those minutes.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, Kelly averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a steal per game during his final year at Auburn and could earn a role in Dallas or around the NBA if his 3-point shot continues going in at a decent clip.
Nembhard averaged 10.5 points, 9.8 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in his final season playing NCAA basketball, shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. If his passing and defensive playmaking ability translate to the NBA level, the skilled guard could be a solid depth piece for a Mavericks' team that doesn't have many healthy guards.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.