Tyler Kolek's Game-Winning Performance Further Proves he can Contribute to Knicks as Rookie
The No. 34 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Tyler Kolek is one of the few second-round rookies who could make a real impact on winning in year one. Even with how loaded the New York Knicks roster is, the value that the former Marquette star provides as a backup point guard is very clear.
One of the most prolific passers in this rookie class, Kolek plays with poise and consistency that will spark the New York bench. In his final college season, he produced 7.7 assists while turning the ball over fewer than three times per contest. During NBA Summer League in Las Vegas over the past week, his passing upside has shined bright, as he has notched 22 assists to just four turnovers. In fact, he didn't commit a single turnover in his first two games of the summer.
But Kolek is more than just a passer -- he can also score in a variety of ways when needed. Especially late in games, his ability to make the right decisions and make big buckets is even more impressive. This proved true on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, as Kolek scored 21 points including a game-winner to cap off an incredible performance.
Although he will have to earn his minutes, Kolek has a solid pathway to becoming a regular rotation piece with the Knicks as a rookie. Especially if Jalen Brunson misses time for any reason in the upcoming season, Kolek will provide pure point guard skills, facilitation upside and the ability to score with the ball in his hands.
It's not often that contenders find players in the second round of a draft who can help win games in year one, but New York may have found one in Tyler Kolek.
