Why Zaccharie Risacher Was The Right Choice For The Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks' decision to draft Zaccharie Risacher first overall in the 2024 NBA Draft raised eyebrows among some fans, who questioned whether the multi-purpose wing has a high enough ceiling to justify his draft slot.
Given the overall projected quality of the draft class, it's difficult to agree with that concern, though.
Risacher, whose unique blend of size, athleticism, and shooting ability is routinely what NBA teams are seeking, has a floor that appears to at least be somewhat high. At 6-foot-10, the 19-year-old has the length to defend multiple positions, and the (theoretical) ability to contest shots consistently, both on the perimeter and near the rim.
Risacher's ability to handle the ball, and space the floor, should develop him into a versatile threat, even if he ends up moving around several positions before he finds his niche. While he may never become a star-level, 25-point scorer, it's difficult to imagine him never becoming above average on that end of the floor, particularly due to his touch and feel for the game.
The primary strength of Risacher, though, is his basketball IQ. He has a knack for making the right play, whether it’s finding an open teammate, taking a good shot himself, or hanging back as a decoy. His court vision is impressive for his size and age, and he has shown a willingness to relinquish his own opportunities for the betterment of his team. That level of unselfishness is a quality that teams value, making him a potential trade asset for down the road, if things between him and the Hawks should ever turn sour.
(I'm not saying they will. If anything, both sides have much to gain from building a strong long-term relationship.)
Needless to say, there are still areas where Risacher can improve. His physical strength is an area that he will need to continue to develop, especially if he wants to be a consistent defender and rim protector at the NBA level. Additionally, he will need to work on finishing plays, be that around the rim, from behind the arc, or in the in-between game. While he projects as a quality shooter from the perimeter, he needs a secondary scoring skill. Adding strength to his frame, which should be able to carry more weight, might solve some of these issues fairly easily.
Overall, Risacher has shown flashes prior to his NBA arrival that suggest he can become a consistently strong wing-big. His ability to defend multiple positions, while contributing on both ends of the floor, should make him a valuable asset to the Hawks. As he continues to develop, Risacher should even have the potential to eventually make an All-Star game or two.
Is that what you want from the first overall pick? Maybe not, but the Hawks can hardly be blamed for winning the lottery in a year when nobody really wanted to. If anything, Atlanta appears to have gone with the safest possible selection, and really, what more can you ask for given the circumstances?
For now, as the Hawks look to return to the playoffs, the addition of Risacher could be a major boost, despite the overall raw quality of the rookie class. Given who they had to pick among, it's almost impossible to not see the vision.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.