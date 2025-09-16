Will the Nets’ Newest Trade Affect Their Rookies?
On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets made the easy decision to add former No. 15 pick Kobe Bufkin to the team’s ranks, trading cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks.
At first glance, the move seems a solid one for Brooklyn, who needs all the talent they can get as they continue to reposition themselves in the NBA. But what ramifications will it have on the team’s newest crop of rookies?
Bufkin’s addition isn’t likely to send shockwaves through the careers of Brooklyn’s five new first-rounders. But with the team having drafted so many handling options, it’s certain to affect things at least next season.
Rookies like Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf won’t necessarily be fighting for playing time on the current iteration of the Nets. But they’ll certainly be fighting to show off what they’re best at — or at least, what they could be best at — and that will be handling the ball.
Heading into Year 3 and having shown promise here and there, Bufkin is certain to grab handling reps. His primary draw in the 2022 NBA Draft was his ball-handling, scoring and play-making, none of which has lived up to the hype thus far. But the fully realized version of Bufkin is likely still a lead guard capable of doing those things at a high level.
Brooklyn didn’t use major assets to nab Bufkin from Atlanta, but he’ll of course still be one of many priorities moving forward for the Nets. And rightfully so, as he could still blossom into the scorer and passer many thought him to be years ago.
That likely isn’t music to the ears of Nets rookies, but they’ll undoubtedly still have their time in the sun next season. Luckily, the team gambled on fairly versatile players. Demin and Saraf can still offer off-ball firepower on the wing, Traore can blend in as a positive contributor overall and Wolf could hone his interior game.
Regardless of who’s toting the rock and initiating offense, the Nets are sure to be one of the league’s more interesting teams next season. They’ll toe the line between rolling out solid contributors in Nicolas Claxton, Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., and developing a growing core of youngsters that it will hope can usher them into a new era.