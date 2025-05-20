Wizards, Grizzlies Land Two Players Apiece on NBA All-Rookie Teams
The Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards' seasons may be over, but both teams have plenty to look forward to.
On Tuesday, the NBA revealed its 2024-25 All-Rookie teams, highlighting the 10 best first-year players in the NBA as voted on by a "global media panel of 100 voters". This year's list featured a pair of Grizzlies on the First Team, as well as one Wizards' player on the First Team and another on the Second Team.
Memphis and Washington were the only franchises with multiple representatives on the list, signaling that the two teams could be in for better seasons in 2025-26, if their talented rookies can continue to improve.
For the Grizzlies, former Washington State star Jaylen Wells and two-time Naismith Award-winner Zach Edey both made the cut after solid 2024-25 campaigns. Wells was the only second round pick on the first or second team, exceeding expectations during his first year in the NBA.
Wells averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range while starting 74 games for a team that reached the playoffs. Unfortunately for Memphis, the standout rookie suffered an injury during a scary fall and was sidelined during the postseason.
Alongside Wells, Edey played a big role for Memphis this year, and even had a few solid showings in the playoffs against No. 1-seed Oklahoma City. After being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Edey put up 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, an assist and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 58% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc on less than one attempt per contest.
If Wells and Edey are able to turn in solid sophomore seasons next year, the Grizzlies could have a strong young core to move forward with alongside some of the team's mainstays like Ja Morant.
Washington was on the other end of the spectrum this season, as the team was vying for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft throughout most of the year. While the Wizards didn't land the golden ticket to Cooper Flagg, the team did produce two All-Rooke honorees with their last two lottery selections.
Alex Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft, earned a spot on the First Team after tallying 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. The highly touted French prospect shot 39.4% from the field and 30.8% from the floor, showing impressive flashes throughout the year.
Sarr's teammate and the No. 14 pick in last year's class, Bub Carrington, received Second Team recognition. Carrington averaged 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc as a rookie.
If Sarr and Carrington can take another step forward in 2025-26 and the Wizards are able to add another intriguing prospect in this year's draft, the team should finally have a solid trajectory.
