2024 adidas Eurocamp: Day 2 Recap
After an exciting opening day of adidas Eurocamp on Saturday, the event continued on Sunday with a morning practice session to kick off. Each of the prospects participating in the camp spent two hours with some of the best coaches in the world. Eurocamp is about much more than playing against top competition in front of NBA scouts, it's an opportunity to be instructed and educated by the brightest minds in the game.
These coaches include Dave Joerger (Milwaukee Bucks) Jordan Ott (formerly Los Angeles Lakers), David Vanterpool (Washington Wizards), Jason Terry (Utah Jazz), Chris Fleming (Chicago Bulls), Rico Hines (Philadelphia 76ers), Shaun Fein (LA Clippers), DJ Bakker (Milwaukee Bucks), Austin Dufault (Chicago Bulls), Isaac Jenkins (BC Wolves), Petteri Koponen (Former Eurobasket player) and Walter Roese (NBA Academy Latin America).
Furthermore, adidas Basketball headliner James Harden made a guest appearance on Sunday morning, actually spending time with the players and coaching them live in drills. Most notably, he spent time working with the players on how to navigate pick-and-roll coverage, which is one of the best in the NBA at doing.
From there, games took place in the afternoon once again, as three high-intensity matchups unfolded. This was an opportunity to see several players compete for the first time in the event, but also a chance to see others for a second time.
Who were the standout performers from day two?
Nikola Djurisic
We finally got our first look at Djurisic on Sunday, as he put together a quality performance as expected. Arguably the most NBA-ready player at Eurocamp, he will have the chance to be selected in the draft later this month if he doesn’t withdraw.
Joson Sanon
A recruit with the skillset to light up college basketball in the near future. Sanon showcased his scoring upside on Sunday. Most notably, his range and accuracy from beyond the arc was impressive as he knocked down several triples.
Darryn Peterson
Peterson is by far the best scorer at the entire camp. For the second consecutive day, he got to his spots whenever he wanted to and was cooking offensively. There’s clear star upside at the highest level for Peterson.
Adam Oumiddoch
The OTE prospect is one of the rising faces of adidas and put together a solid performance on Sunday evening, shortly after a 1:1 interview with James Harden. Oumiddoch is a proven scorer and has grown over the past year to 6-foot-6.
Lucas Giovannetti
For someone who stands at 6-foot-7, the Argentinian wing plays with a tremendous amount of fluidity and craft. Some of the things he was able to do on Saturday were very impressive — the upside is real with Giovannetti.
Assane Sankare
A very young prospect born in 2007, Sankare stands at 6-foot-9 with a smooth jumper for his size. It will be interesting to see how the next few years unfold for him, as he figures out how to play various positions on the court given his skillet.
The third and final day of adidas Eurocamp will begin on Monday morning, with one final opportunity for prospects to showcase their upside. From there, each of these players will continue playing throughout the summer with the ultimate goal of making it to the NBA one day. To assist in that process, adidas will continue to put on camps like this to enhance visibility and develop their skills.