2024 adidas Eurocamp: Day 3 Recap
Several of the best basketball prospects in the world took the floor on Monday morning, as the final day of adidas Eurocamp in Italy began with James Harden speaking to the campers. The NBA superstar spoke about his journey in getting to the league, then gave the young players an opportunity to ask questions.
From there, each of the camp participants went through tracked shooting drills from both the midrange and beyond the arc before the final slate of games took place in the afternoon. The six different teams at the camp were matched up based on records from the first two days as a winner needed to be crowned.
Who were the standout performers from day three of Eurocamp?
Zhao Wei
Although he's a smaller prospect, Wei proved to be one of the better shooters at the entire camp. He plays with great pace and has the ability to enhance the offense, which is exactly what teams want out of a point guard.
Joson Sanon
Sanon came out hot on the offensive end of the floor on Sunday, scoring bucket after bucket as he showcased his NBA upside. Most notably, his ability to get to his spots in the midrange as well as the deep range he showed on the perimeter were elite relative to others at the event.
Caleb Holt
When evaluating the top defenders at Eurocamp, Holt stands out as one of the best at the point of attack. He's a menace on that end of the floor and once again was an extremely disruptive defender on Sunday.
Andrej Kostic
When it comes to the modern NBA, players of Kostic's skillset is very appealing to teams. The jumbo guard/wing was able to boast his fluidity and size in Italy, with yet another impressive showing at the event.
Aleksandar Gavalyugov
Gavalyugov knows how to run an offense, which is abundantly clear when watching him play live. He can control the tempo of the game, with the ability to create for others or even score for himself when needed.
Michael Ruzic
One of the most interesting prospects at Eurocamp was Ruzic, who really showed off his creation upside and ability to score away from the rim on Sunday. His fluidity and handle at 6-foot-10 was very impressive and will allow him to play a very versatile game at the next levels.
Bogoljub Markovic
When evaluating the ceilings of the players at Eurocamp, Makovic has a case for being one of the best. On Sunday, he proved to be dominant near the rim with post moves and shot blocking, but also spaced the floor and proved he can adjust defensively away from the basket.
Stefan Vaaks
Not only does Vaaks have a pure jumper, but he is also the type of player who knows how to control the pace of a game. With pure point guard instincts, he handles the ball very well and was also able to flash his passing upside in Italy.
Mohamed Diawara
In what was the biggest shot of Eurocamp, Diawara hit the game-winner that resulted in his team winning the event. He was the best defender at Eurocamp and really increased his stock with his performance on Sunday.
When it was all said and done, hardware was handed out to the most impressive prospects at the event overall. The adidas Eurocamp award winners each showcased their talent at scale over the course of all three days and were given recognition as such.
Camp MVP
- Nikola Djurisic
Finals MVP
- Brice Dessert
Defensive MVP
- Mohamed Diawara
All-Camp Team
- Taran Armstrong
- Darryn Peterson
- Andrej Kostic
- Bogoljub Markovic
- Mouhamed Faye
Rising Stars
- Michael Ruzic
- Caleb Holt
From here, players will hit the road and embark on a summer full of basketball and more opportunities to improve and gain visibility. Whether it's the 2024 NBA Draft or drafts further down the road, Eurocamp featured numerous future NBA players this year.