2024 NBA Draft: First Batch of Greenroom Invites Announced
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner, as the reports, speculation, and projections fly out the NBA gave us a glimpse at what to expect on draft night.
Each season, the league issues NBA Green Room Invites for draft prospects and their families to attend the draft live in Brooklyn. Attending the festivities in the Barkley's Center is a clear indication of the feedback the league office has gotten from organizations.
The NBA attempts to invite all the for-sure top picks, rarely missing - this year it will be more important than ever to nail the invites as the draft is split up into two days for the first time. The First Round taking place on Wednesday, June 26 with the second round getting underway on Thursday afternoon.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony began releasing the invite list on Tuesday evening, here is what we know so far:
- Cody Williams
- Alex Sarr
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Donovan Clingan
- Reed Sheppard
- Matas Buzelis
- Stephon Castle
- Dalton Knecht
- Tidjane Salaun
- Ron Holland
- Devin Carter
- Ja'Kobe Walter
Earning an invite to the NBA Draft is a distinct honor and an indication of climbing draft stock - teams must feel good about these prospects walking across the stage on day one. No one wants to be the first to slip to the second day and make the difficult decision to stay in attendance or watch from a different location on day two. The league hopes to not put players in that position either, though it has happened before - most notably with Bol Bol.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.