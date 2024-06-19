2024 NBA Draft: Full List of Green Room Invites
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner, exactly a week out the preparations are being made for the two-day event. Each season, the league issues Green Room invites for prospects and their families to watch the draft in person at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
When a player is issued an invite to attend the late June event, it is a pretty good indication of their draft stock. The League, its television partner and the prospect does not want to be embarrassed waiting all night for his name to be called. While it has happened before, the examples are few and far between.
It is even more important to get these decisions right this go around as the NBA shifts to a two-day event with the second round taking place the following afternoon at the ESPN studios it is not as simple as letting the prospects wait around the green room for an extra hour or two than originally expected as was the case when the event took place in one day.
The league has reportedly sent out 25 invites and 24 are expected to be in attendance with only Purdue star Zach Edey declining the honor to watch with his friends and family on the Boilermakers campus.
Full List of Green Room Invites:
- Alex Sarr, France
- Zaccharie Risacher, France
- Donovan Clingan, UCONN
- Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
- Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
- Stephon Castle, UCONN
- Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
- Tidjane Salaun, France
- Ron Holland, G League Ignite
- Cody Williams, Colorado
- Devin Carter, Providence
- Ja'Kobe Walters, Baylor
- Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
- Nikola Topic, Serbia
- Jared McCain, Duke
- Johnny Furphy, Kansas
- Kyshawn George, Miami
- Isaiah Collier, USC
- Yves Missi, Baylor
- Tristan da Silva, Colorado
- Kel'el Ware, Indiana
- Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh
- DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
- Kyle Filipowski, Duke
