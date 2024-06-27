NBA Draft

2024 NBA Draft: Identifying Top Undrafted Free Agents

When the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft came to a close, there was still a wealth of talent available to be signed on the undrafted free agent market.

Nick Crain

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson (16) dunks against Dayton Flyers guard Enoch Cheeks (6) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Although the 2024 NBA Draft came to and end on Thursday evening and 58 players had been selected by teams around the league, more decisions had to be made on incoming rookies. The undrafted free agent market is extremely important to capitalize on, as the modern game has seen several very impactful players become huge pieces on teams despite not going in either round of the draft. 

Before teams completely switched gears and looked ahead to free agency on Sunday and continued discussion on the trade market, they first looked to sign these undrafted free agents to contracts — whether that be a two-way deal or just a summer league pact. 

Especially in what was a deep UDFA class, which prospects have the best chance of making it in the NBA, and where did they sign contracts following the draft?

Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech) | Sacramento Kings

Feb 22, 2024; El Paso, Texas, USA; LA Tech Bulldogs Aggies forward Isaiah Crawford (22) dribbles the ball against the UTEP Miners defense in the first half at Don Haskins Center. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

A 6-foot-6 wing, Crawford has the tools to emerge as a rotation piece in the NBA very soon. He's a reliable 3-point shooter, rebounder and shot blocker which will allow him to impact winning without needing the ball.

Justin Edwards (Kentucky) | Philadelphia 76ers

Feb 3, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) checks into the game during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At this time last year, Edwards was projected to be a top-five pick in this class. He may need more time to develop, but there's no question he has tremendous upside at 6-foot-8 with guard skills and the ability to self-create.

Keshad Johnson (Arizona) | Miami Heat

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson (16) shoots the ball against Long Beach State 49ers guard Lassina Traore (23) during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

An athletic 6-foot-7 forward, Johnson has two-way upside and the versatility to play multiple positions on both ends. He does all of the little things that playoff teams need, so don't be surprised if he ultimately gets real NBA minutes in the upcoming season.

Reece Beekman (Virginia) | Golden State Warriors

Mar 19, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) dribbles the ball defended by Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) in the first half at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

A tough-nosed defensive guard, Beekman will bring the energy when he's on the court at the next level. Although his perimeter shot is still inconsistent, he's one of the more underrated passers in this draft class and brings quite a bit to the table on the offensive end.

Jalen Bridges (Baylor) | Phoenix Suns

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) reacts in the second half against the Clemson Tigers in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

An improved 3-point shooter, Bridges brings ideal size on the wing as well as defensive versatility. He's also shown the ability to self-create and can impact winning with low usage.

Trentyn Flowers (NBL) | LA Clippers

Dec 7, 2022; Lincolnton, NC, USA; Forward Trentyn Flowers defends against the inbound at Combine Academy. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Recently turning 19 years old, Flowers looked solid against professional competition in the NBL last season. Although his numbers didn't jump off the page, his fluidity and skillset at 6-foot-6 is impressive.

Trey Alexander (Creighton) | Denver Nuggets

Mar 29, 2024; Detroit, MN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) plays the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Once considered a potential first-round pick, Alexander is a dynamic shot-maker who also considered making the jump to the NBA last summer. A 6-foot-4 combo guard, he could have success in either backcourt spot at the next level.

Isaac Jones (Washington State) | Sacramento Kings

Mar 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Isaac Jones (13) gestures during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

A 6-foot-9 forward who played five college seasons, Jones had a very impressive pre-draft process. It wasn't enough for him to get drafted, but he proved that he was clearly a second-round caliber prospect.

