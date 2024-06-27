2024 NBA Draft: Identifying Top Undrafted Free Agents
Although the 2024 NBA Draft came to and end on Thursday evening and 58 players had been selected by teams around the league, more decisions had to be made on incoming rookies. The undrafted free agent market is extremely important to capitalize on, as the modern game has seen several very impactful players become huge pieces on teams despite not going in either round of the draft.
Before teams completely switched gears and looked ahead to free agency on Sunday and continued discussion on the trade market, they first looked to sign these undrafted free agents to contracts — whether that be a two-way deal or just a summer league pact.
Especially in what was a deep UDFA class, which prospects have the best chance of making it in the NBA, and where did they sign contracts following the draft?
Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech) | Sacramento Kings
A 6-foot-6 wing, Crawford has the tools to emerge as a rotation piece in the NBA very soon. He's a reliable 3-point shooter, rebounder and shot blocker which will allow him to impact winning without needing the ball.
Justin Edwards (Kentucky) | Philadelphia 76ers
At this time last year, Edwards was projected to be a top-five pick in this class. He may need more time to develop, but there's no question he has tremendous upside at 6-foot-8 with guard skills and the ability to self-create.
Keshad Johnson (Arizona) | Miami Heat
An athletic 6-foot-7 forward, Johnson has two-way upside and the versatility to play multiple positions on both ends. He does all of the little things that playoff teams need, so don't be surprised if he ultimately gets real NBA minutes in the upcoming season.
Reece Beekman (Virginia) | Golden State Warriors
A tough-nosed defensive guard, Beekman will bring the energy when he's on the court at the next level. Although his perimeter shot is still inconsistent, he's one of the more underrated passers in this draft class and brings quite a bit to the table on the offensive end.
Jalen Bridges (Baylor) | Phoenix Suns
An improved 3-point shooter, Bridges brings ideal size on the wing as well as defensive versatility. He's also shown the ability to self-create and can impact winning with low usage.
Trentyn Flowers (NBL) | LA Clippers
Recently turning 19 years old, Flowers looked solid against professional competition in the NBL last season. Although his numbers didn't jump off the page, his fluidity and skillset at 6-foot-6 is impressive.
Trey Alexander (Creighton) | Denver Nuggets
Once considered a potential first-round pick, Alexander is a dynamic shot-maker who also considered making the jump to the NBA last summer. A 6-foot-4 combo guard, he could have success in either backcourt spot at the next level.
Isaac Jones (Washington State) | Sacramento Kings
A 6-foot-9 forward who played five college seasons, Jones had a very impressive pre-draft process. It wasn't enough for him to get drafted, but he proved that he was clearly a second-round caliber prospect.
