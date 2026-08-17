2024 NBA Draft Picks Facing the Most Pressure This Season

If you haven't already, begin to entertain the 2024 NBA Draft class as one of the worst, not just in recent memory, but in league history.

With the pool entering year three, Stephon Castle has clearly separated himself as the best player in the class, but the drop-off is so significant that the stats don't do it justice.

Teams can have 2024 draft picks under contract through 2027-28, but this season will shape extension talks next summer. If a player can't reach an agreement with a team before 2027's deadline, he will enter restricted free agency in 2028.

There's promise for other picks like Alex Sarr, Ajay Mitchell and Donovan Clingan, but more players are facing pressure to perform in the 2026-27 season than most, whether it be for a contract extension or to simply remain in the league. Here are the five facing the most demand:

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Shannon emerged as an awesome player for the Timberwolves this postseason, averaging 11.8 points as a spark plug off the bench. Questions remain regarding his overall efficiency, but the potential is certainly there. Minnesota may have found a hidden gem at pick No. 27.

The Timberwolves' bench is as open as it's been in years. Naz Reid's departure and Ayo Dosunmu moving into the starting lineup make Shannon the leading candidate to assume the sixth-man role, the first season in which he'll receive major rotation minutes throughout the entire year.

Can Shannon live up to expectations, or will he be a part of Minnesota's trade negotiations to upgrade the rotation? He's already 26 years old, so there isn't much room for growing pains.

Cody Williams, Utah Jazz

While at Colorado, Williams had hype as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft (eventually falling to No. 10), but his time in the league hasn't proven him worthy of the honor. The 6-foot-8 forward has the frame to be a solid two-way player, but inefficiency and passiveness plagued his rookie season.

There was a slight improvement last season, with averages of 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 46.8% shooting, but now the Jazz are looking to make the postseason with plenty of talent on the roster.

Williams is facing pressure to find a spot within that rotation. Right now, he isn't among the 10 best players on Utah's roster.

Tidjane Salaün, Charlotte Hornets

Salaün has his NBA career on the line entering year three with the Hornets. The No. 6 pick in 2024 improved his efficiency, averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds on 50-43-65 shooting splits, but Charlotte is looking to make the playoffs, and he'll be fighting for a bigger role.

Coby White and Kon Knueppel have the starting guard spots locked up, which leaves Salaün fighting for bench minutes with a crowd of players. Dennis Schröder, Grayson Allen, Sion James and Christian Anderson have better cases to be in the guard rotation.

So how will Salaün stand out? At one point, he was regarded as the worst pick in the class.

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Sheppard is one of the better players in this draft class, but while Salaün and Williams face pressure to remain in the league, the No. 3 pick is fighting a unique battle.

Ime Udoka didn't give Sheppard many favors in playing time, but he still managed to put up 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals in the regular season. Then came the playoffs, which saw the 6-foot-2 guard get targeted on defense while committing costly turnovers that cost Houston wins.

With Fred VanVleet back in the starting five, Sheppard will have to fix those defensive issues and play up to par to keep the Rockets from entertaining trade offers in an uber-competitive state. He's shown more flashes than most among this class, but with the Castle selection looming on his profile, it's a different kind of pressure- but a good one to have.

Zaccharie Risacher, Dallas Mavericks

Risacher, the No. 1 pick in 2024, lost his minutes in the Hawks' first-round series in this year's playoffs, which ultimately led to his departure in a three-team trade highlighted by Lu Dort replacing him in Atlanta.

Now in Dallas, the hybrid wing should get minutes off the bench, but he won't bear the same responsibilities that he has with the Hawks. The Mavericks simply need him to play defense and be a connector on offense with plenty of inside-out scoring.

Risacher has already failed to live up to the No. 1 pick persona, but there's a chance for a career reinvention, as Dallas's timeline aligns with his age. The 21-year-old will now have to be the best role player he can be on an aspiring postseason team.