2024 NBA Draft: Takeaways From This Year’s Draft Results
The 2024 NBA Draft came to an end with 58 players hearing their names called and completing their lifelong dream of making the NBA. Throughout the two days, there were some surprise picks and trades made. Let’s dive into them.
Ron Holland Goes Higher Than Expected
The Detroit Pistons heading into draft night were rumored to really like Matas Buzelis and most people were under the assumption that Buzelis was going to be the selection at number five. As it turns out they ended up selecting Buzelis’ teammate on G League Ignite, Ron Holland.
There were rumors that Holland was expected to drop out of the top ten, but the Pistons selected him at five. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a little over two steals per game this past season in the G League. He brings dynamic slashing ability as he does a great job at pressuring the rim.
He’s an elite defensive prospect who has the chance to be the best two-way player in the draft. The major question about this selection is that Holland doesn’t shoot it particularly well from behind the arc so how do the Pistons manage minutes between him and Ausar Thompson?
Tidjane Salaun Goes Top Six
It was known that Salaun had a ton of fans in the NBA due to his great physical tools, high-level athleticism and great potential. Despite those things, the pick could be a bit of a reach at number six. His jumper still needs some work as the release is too slow and he struggles to make shots off the dribble.
His handle could certainly use some work as it can get a bit sloppy when he dribbles through traffic and he barely shot 40% from the field at 6-foot-10 this past season. Playing next to a playmaker like LaMelo Ball could help elevate his game, but he’s still so raw and far away from being a finished product. This is a risky pick by the Hornets.
Timberwolves Trade Up For Rob Dillingham
One of the most unexpected moves of the night was the San Antonio Spurs trading their number eight pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves ended up drafting Rob Dillingham who’s one of the top shot-makers, shooters and scorers in this year’s class.
The Timberwolves lacked multiple bucket-getters on their roster so they made it a priority in this draft to select the top isolation scorer in Dillingham. He will be playing behind Mike Conley to start his career which could absolutely help him in the long run to have a mentor like that. Dillingham has all the tools, skills and opportunity to be the best player out of this draft.
Dalton Knecht Falls Out Of The Lottery
One of the biggest surprises of the first night was Dalton Knecht falling out of the lottery and landing at No. 17 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Knecht was mocked by nearly everyone to the Charlotte Hornets with the sixth pick in the draft, but they elected to get size and potential with that pick.
Knecht due to his age and defensive concerns ended up slipping a ton and landing on the Lakers could be a best-case scenario for him. He’s a tough shot-maker with elite shooting ability at 6-foot-6. His high-level floor spacing pairs well with an elite playmaker in LeBron James.
Bronny James Teaming Up With LeBron James
It’s finally official after years of it being talked about, Bronny James will be on the same team as his father, LeBron James. Bronny is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who had some struggles this past season in college, but ultimately showed some potential as a 3-and-D role player with some solid playmaking chops. He likely will need to spend some time in the G League right away to develop his skills and get used to the way the NBA game is played, but he has a chance to be a solid player in the NBA.
