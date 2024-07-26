2024 NBA Summer League: Top Standout Performers
The NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas concluded this past Monday, with the Miami Heat defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the championship game. Summer League rosters consisted of a multitude of talented players, such as Jarace Walker, Jalen Wilson, and Reed Sheppard. While these players also made a stamp on the games in their own right, below is three players who also stood out at NBA Summer League.
AJ Johnson, Milwaukee Bucks
The 6-foot-5 rookie guard with a 6-foot-8.5 wingspan was drafted with the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. His ball-handling and athleticism were on pure display all summer league, similar to how he stood out during the NBA Combine scrimmages. The 19-year-old guard was once a Top-25 recruit in the 2023 high school class, according to 247.com. However, Johnson ultimately decided to spend last season in the NBL Next Stars program. Surprisingly, the California native only logged around 200 minutes during his year in the NBL -- however -- his potential was evident. Johnson's shooting, on-ball defense, and playmaking potential were all on display at summer league and helped showcase why he was ultimately selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Jordan Miller, Los Angeles Clippers
Miller is a smaller wing/bigger guard who was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The former Miami Hurricane measured at 6-foot-5.5 with a near 7-foot wingspan at the 2023 NBA Draft combine last year. In five games at summer league, Miller averaged an impressive 25.4 points, 2.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 stocks per game. Miller was interesting as a slasher, getting downhill in both transition and the halfcourt as well as showcasing the ability to decelerate in the paint -- a highly coveted skill for players who can create rim pressure. The summer league standout recorded only 28 minutes for the Clippers last season and is entering his second year of a two-year two-way contract signed after the 2023 NBA Draft. Look for Miller to potentially enter the rotation more often this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.