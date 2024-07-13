2024 Vegas Summer Matchup Preview: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
The opening weekend of the 2024 NBA Las Vegas Summer League is always filled with excitement. From the recently drafted class getting their first taste of the NBA to second and third year players seeking to dominate, there isn't a shortage of intriguing players, development stories and games to watch.
A top game to watch during opening weekend will be the Miami Heat taking on the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 6:30pm ET (NBA TV). Three players in particular on each side are high on my watch.
Miami Heat: Kel’el Ware, Pelle Larson, Alondes Williams
Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Drew Peterson
Miami’s selection of Kel’el Ware (No. 15 overall) was rightfully praised as one of the best team-player fits and an ideal landing place for the fluid 7-foot big out of Indiana. With his explosive tools and shooting upside, his pairing alongside Bam Adebayo has the potential to develop into one of the top four and five combos in the NBA. The early returns have been fruitful for Ware as he shined in the California Classic (averaged 19 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3 blocks in two games) and looks to continue his momentum in Vegas.
Ware’s fellow 2024 Heat draft pick, Pelle Larson, was productive in the California Classic as well with glimpses of his connective wing shoot-dribble-pass skill set. At 6-foot-7 and a translatable skilset, Larson possesses the ingredients to become an impactful rookie for the Heat. A solid Vegas summer league would help his build in earning a rotation spot during the regular season.
Hold on to your Alondes Williams stock. The 2022 ACC Player of the Year has been an early summer standout for the Heat and that should continue in Vegas. His blend of dynamic physical tools, ball skills, shotmaking and playmaking could help him carve out a place on the Miami roster.
The rich might be getting richer. The defending NBA champions have a trio of young players in Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson that all have the ability to become valuable rotation pieces over the next few years.
Scheierman is one of my favorite players in the class and a tremendous value pick by Boston (30th overall). Alongside positional size and secondary playmaking, Scheierman brings a high level NBA skill in his 3-point shooting that can perfectly complement the Celtics stars and core players. In Vegas, he’ll have the opportunity to be a primary option and showcase his overall well rounded game.
It feels like Walsh is just waiting in the wings for Boston. A 6-foot-6, two-way wing with a near 7-foot-2 wingspan, functional ball skills and relentless motor. He made a very encouraging leap as a shooter in the G-League (36% on 5.7 attempts per game, up from 27% on 2 attempts per game at Arkansas), which should help ease concerns about him sliding into a key 3-and-D role.
Peterson’s versatility at 6-foot-8 has always been his calling card and his ticket to eventually become an NBA contributor. The free flowing Summer League pace should aid Peterson in showing his versatility and furthering the development and production displayed in the G League last season (15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game).
