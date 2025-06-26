2025 NBA Draft: Best Remaining Players Entering Second Round
The 2025 NBA Draft is officially underway, and the first round has come to an end. Even then, there are very talented players who will stick in the NBA that either fell out of the first round or have always been projected to go in round two but have what it takes.
When the second-round begins on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, the first several selections will likely be first-round talents that slipped. There is so much vakue to be had in the second round, especially when considering contract structure, so this shoudn't be underestimated from an importance standpont.
Who are the best remaining players in the 2025 NBA Draft entering the second round?
- Adou Thiero (Arkansas)
- Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's )
- Noah Penda (INTL)
- Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)
- Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
- Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
- Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)
- Kobe Sanders (Nevada)
- Sion James (Duke)
- Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
- Alex Toohey (INTL)
- Kam Jones (Marquette)
- Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)
- RJ Luis Jr. (St. John's)
- Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
- Johni Broome (Auburn)
- Izan Almansa (INTL)
- Dink Pate (G League)
- Koby Brea (Kentucky)
- Amari Williams (Kentucky)
- Micah Peavy (Georgetown)
- Javon Small (West Virginia)
- Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga)
- John Tonje (Wisconsin)
- Eric Dixon (Villanova)
- Tyrese Proctor (Duke)
- Tamar Bates (Missouri)
- Brice Williams (Nebraska)
- Mark Sears (Alabama)
- Will Richard (Florida)
- Lachlan Olbrich (INTL)
- Max Shulga (VCU)
- Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern)
- Vladislav Goldin (Michigan)
- Caleb Love (Arizona)
There will be other surprises on the second day of the NBA Draft, and some of the best available players entering Thursday could also end up going undrafted via agency leverage and choosing their landing spot. But there is still tremendous talent on the board, especially in the first 10 picks of the second round.