2025 NBA Draft: Boogie Fland is a Do-It-All Point Guard
Though the team around him has had an up-and-down year, Arkansas freshman guard Boogie Fland has been a model of consistency on the offensive end of the floor for John Calipari's Razorbacks, averaging 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 38.6% from deep, mostly on attempts off of the bounce. Fland is an elite facilitator, a creative dribbler that does an excellent job taking care of the ball with only two turnovers per game despite a 24% usage rate.
He's able to access passes due to his elite functional handle, and using this, he can create separation against opposing guards, allowing him to find weak spots in the defense. He takes advantage of this space with his pull-up shooting ability, which he can do both from three and from the midrange. His versatility on the offensive end is his primary asset as a ball-handling shooter and shot creator.
He also does a decent job attacking the glass despite standing at just 6-foot-2, demonstrating motor that not only translates into rebounds, but influences the rest of his game. He's also a productive defensive player, a true disruptor that averages just shy of two steals per game overall. He uses his quick hands to pickpocket opposing players as well as gets into passing lanes, jumping routes and intercepting the ball similar to a cornerback in football. This leads to live-ball turnovers, which he can effectively push into transition opportunities.
The concerns with Fland are mostly due to his size, and manifest themselves in a couple of ways. The first is that his rim finishing percentage is well below average: he is 11-for-25 on layups so far this season according to Synergy Sports, putting him in the 17th percentile at 0.88 points per shot. The second issue is that he will be hunted at the NBA level on switches, and though he does a good job recording steals and playmaking on the defensive end, he is not a lockdown defender by any means.
Despite these flaws, he brings so much to the table as a lead initiator with scoring prowess that he will almost certainly find a role in the NBA. In a 2025 class that is deep with guards, Fland stands out due to his elite shooting ability, only reinforced by his 84.4% from the free-throw line on 4.1 attempts. In the right situation, Fland could put up serious numbers even early in his career, but he has to improve on his paint finishing if he wants to have staying power at the next level.