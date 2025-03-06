2025 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Kentucky Center Amari Williams
Fifth year center Amari Williams has been the biggest piece in Kentucky’s success throughout the season. They have had numerous big time wins against top ranked opponents and a lot of it is due to the 7-footers play on both ends of the floor. On the season Williams is averaging 10.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 58.2% from the field.
He’s a versatile two-way center that brings a lot to the table and it’s a big reason why NBA organizations are interested in taking a chance on him at some point in the second round despite his age. Let’s dive into his strengths and areas of improvements.
The most unique skill he possesses is how great of a passing center he truly is. Williams is great out of DHO’s, can really pass out of the short roll and does a fantastic job at finding cutters. The type of offense Mark Pope runs allows Williams passing to shine. He has the freedom to bring the ball up the floor and even take his defender off the dribble occasionally. Amongst all college players that are 7-feet or taller, Williams averages the most assists per game.
The lefty center is a good finisher with solid athletic tools. His physical frame is impressive and he takes advantage of his size when inside the painted area. Williams has a good left hook when going over his right shoulder and does a great job of finishing through contact. He also uses his physical frame well to get offensive rebounds and generate second chance scoring opportunities.
Defensively he does a great job as a rim protector. He won defensive player of the year three times in the Coastal Athletic Association also known as the CAA. That is very difficult to achieve regardless of what conference you are playing in so that alone shows how much he shines on the defensive end. He does a great job at making things difficult for opposing big men. Potential national player of the year Johni Broome had only nine points with just three made field goals out of nine attempts in Kentucky’s game versus Auburn.
The biggest area of concern around Williams' game is lack of touch and liability as a shooter. He has a horrible looking form with a very noticeable hitch in his jump-shot. At the free-throw line he’s shooting a poor 63.9% on the season. For a bigger sample size in his entire college career he’s shooting 63.3% from the line. There’s not much hope for him ever becoming a mid-range or 3-point shooting threat so opposing teams will likely sag off of him which would shrink the floor for his team.
Overall Williams is a very productive two-way center that can make stuff happen on both ends of the floor. He does great at playing unselfish, creating for teammates, finishing at the rim and being an anchor defensively. If Williams can keep this play up in March and throughout the NBA draft process then there’s good reason to believe he has a legitimate shot at being drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.