2025 NBA Draft Combine, Lottery Dates Released
On Monday afternoon, the official dates for the NBA G League Combine, NBA Draft Combine and NBA Draft lottery were released per NBA Communications, all happening in May of 2025.
The G League Combine will take place May 9-11, the NBA Draft Combine May 11-18, and the Draft Lottery on Monday, May 12.
The events are important checks on the path to the 2025 NBA Draft. At both combines, NBA decision-makers will get an up close look at hundreds of basketball prospects, coming away with information regarding their vitals, athleticism, mindset and plenty more.
Even still, the draft lottery may very well be the most important event prior to the actual draft, as lottery teams will figure out where they’re selecting on draft night.
The official details of the 2025 NBA Draft have yet to be released, but it seems that last year’s two-day format — the first of its kind in draft history — was a success for NBA franchises, draftees and, for the most part, watchers.
As it stands now, the 2025 NBA Draft class is shaping up to be a talented one, with two-way forwards, jumbo guards and skilled centers littering the lottery, first and second rounds. Players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and Kasparas Jakucinois currently highlight the top of the class.
For now, teams near the bottom of the NBA standings will continue to wage silent warfare in order to land the top picks in the '25 draft.
