2025 NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg Dominates Wake Forest
Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg led the way for Duke last night in a blowout win over Wake Forest. This was the final home game of the season for the Duke Blue Devils and likely the last time we will ever see Flagg playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 6-foot-9 forward went off last night, producing 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals.
Flagg put on a show, which is what he has been doing all season, and it’s a big reason why he’s the favorite to win the national player of the year award. Last night he was scoring from all over the floor. At the start of the season he struggled a bit as an outside shooter, but once he got comfortable from behind the arc, he’s been on fire.
On the season, he’s shooting 38.2% from behind the arc on nearly four 3-point attempts per game. Last night, he made three out of his six perimeter attempts. His ability to shoot off the catch or off the dribble from behind the arc makes him so much more lethal as an offensive weapon that it opens up the rest of the floor for him.
Flagg was also making some shots from the mid-range and at the rim. He has the game to be a primary scorer at the next level, and he has shown that all season long. We are 30 games into the season for Duke and Flagg still leads the Blue Devils in every major statistical category. Outside of being a lethal scorer, he also plays with a high motor, which isn’t very common for young freshmen.
His passing ability really pops, as he has the ability to make advanced reads and be a primary playmaker for an organization if needed. Flagg holds so much gravity as a scorer that it opens up the floor for the rest of his teammates, and last night versus Wake Forest, he really showed off his playmaking chops.
Defensively it felt like he was all over the place, notching five stocks and multiple amazing defensive sequences throughout the game. The freshman phenom out of Maine has run away as the favorite to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and last night was a statement game out of him. Flagg and the Blue Devils play the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend, which will be fun opportunity to see how the projected top pick plays in his final regular season game this year.
