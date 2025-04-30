2025 NBA Draft Draws Lowest Early Entrant Count Since 2015
On Tuesday, the NBA revealed the early entrants for the 2025 draft class, with 106 total players declaring for the draft.
While 106 players may seem like a large number, especially considering only around 60 will hear their name called in June's NBA Draft, 2025 marks the lowest early entry count since 2015.
Additionally, there will still be a number of players from that total who withdraw from the draft pool before the June 15 deadline. Players like Texas Tech's JT Toppin and Connecticut's Alex Karaban have already elected to return to school despite being potential draft picks this summer.
This is another illustration of the modern era of college basketball's impact on the NBA Draft.
With school now able to offer significant amounts of money to players and athletes have the opportunity to move from smalller programs to larger schools has persuaded many college basketball standouts to utilize more of their collegiate eligibility.
With the reported price for a high-end transfer in college basketball, some players will make more money playing for a big-time program than they would as a late draft pick.
In addition to NIL, the transfer portal has made a big impact on the draft as well.
College basketball players can not only find a school that can put them in a better position to reach the NBA Draft, but can also make more money in the process. This cycle, a handful of players transfered to bigger programs following strong showings at mid-major schools.
Kam Williams, a freshman from Tulane with good size on the wing and a solid perimeter shot, transfered to Kentucky over the offseason and has the potential to earn a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft.
As long as NIL and the transfer portal remain in college sports, it seems like this year's low early entry count will continue to be a trend, as players elect to make money while further developing their game at the collegiate level.
Of course, many of the top draft prospects will always be "one-and-done" players, but the prevlance of prospects who played multiple seasons in college or entered the transfer portal will likely continue to increase.
