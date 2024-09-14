2025 NBA Draft: Expectations For Kansas Center Flory Bidunga
The Kansas Jayhawks are returning key pieces in Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr and KJ Adams, while also bringing in very good transfers. They have unreal depth this year and it starts with their backup center, Flory Bidunga. The 6-foot-9 prospect is a physically imposing center who will have a great time learning the college game behind fifth-year center Dickinson.
Dickinson is a dominant post scorer who brings a lot of value on the offensive end. He lacks defensive versatility and is not a very mobile big, so he has his defensive limitations. But that’s where Bidunga comes into play, as he is able to be a lockdown defender inside the painted area. He’s a very athletic big who can make athletic defensive plays that give the team an energy boost and gain momentum.
He specializes as a defender and offers a ton of upside on that end. If the Jayhawks ever need to roll out a defensive lineup to end the game and get one more stop, playing Bidunga over Dickinson will make a ton of sense.
Dickinson and Bidunga may not be able to play next to each other unless Dickinson drastically improves as an outside shooter. The value Bidunga brings on the offensive end is generating second-chance points, being a lob threat at all times and playing within himself.
He understands his game and plays his role extremely well. There’s a bit of uncertainty on whether Bidunga will be a one-and-done or not but if he’s coming off the bench and playing limited minutes then it’s likely we will see two years out of him. This could be best as he will be able to properly develop before making that jump to the next level.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.