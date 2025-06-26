2025 NBA Draft: How to Watch, Pick Order, What to Know for Round 2
On Wednesday night, 30 players heard their names called in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. With this event now being two days, the next batch of lucky prospects will have to wait until Thursday to hope their dreams come true, as the second round is set to take place tonight.
Ahead of the second round, here's everything you need to know.
Day Two Draft Order
The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place in the following order, although many trades -- in addition to the ones that have already happened -- are expected to occur between now and the event itself. Furthermore, movement will also happen live as the draft unfolds.
Here is the order for the second round as of 2:00 p.m. ET:
31. Minnesota Timberwolves
32. Boston Celtics
33. Charlotte Hornets
34. Charlotte Hornets
35. Philadelphia 76ers
36. Brooklyn Nets
37. Detroit Pistons
38. Indiana Pacers
39. Toronto Raptors
40. New Orleans Pelicans
41. Golden State Warriors
42. Sacramento Kings
43. Washington Wizards
44. Oklahoma City Thunder
45. Los Angeles Lakers
46. Orlando Magic
47. Milwaukee Bucks
48. Memphis Grizzlies
49. Cleveland Cavaliers
50. New York Knicks
51. LA Clippers
52. Phoenix Suns
53. Utah Jazz
54. Indiana Pacers
55. Chicago Bulls
New York Knicks*
56. Memphis Grizzlies
57. Orlando Magic
58. Cleveland Cavaliers
59. Houston Rockets
*Pick Forfeited
Mock Draft and Big Board
The Draft Digest team has been hard at work, scouting this class for more than two years. For a projection of where players might fall and who the best prospects in this class are, we've got you covered:
How to Watch
Just like the first round, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place at Barclays Center. On Thursday night, 29 more players will be selected onto NBA teams, with many more going undrafted but still getting signed to prove their worth in NBA Summer League and training camp.
The event itself will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be aired live on ESPN.
