2025 NBA Draft: How to Watch, Pick Order, What to Know for Round 2

Everything you need to know about the second day of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Feb 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) looks on in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, 30 players heard their names called in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. With this event now being two days, the next batch of lucky prospects will have to wait until Thursday to hope their dreams come true, as the second round is set to take place tonight.

Ahead of the second round, here's everything you need to know.

Day Two Draft Order

The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place in the following order, although many trades -- in addition to the ones that have already happened -- are expected to occur between now and the event itself. Furthermore, movement will also happen live as the draft unfolds.

Here is the order for the second round as of 2:00 p.m. ET:

31. Minnesota Timberwolves

32. Boston Celtics 

33. Charlotte Hornets

34. Charlotte Hornets

35. Philadelphia 76ers

36. Brooklyn Nets

37. Detroit Pistons

38. Indiana Pacers

39. Toronto Raptors

40. New Orleans Pelicans

41. Golden State Warriors

42. Sacramento Kings 

43. Washington Wizards

44. Oklahoma City Thunder

45. Los Angeles Lakers

46. Orlando Magic

47. Milwaukee Bucks

48. Memphis Grizzlies

49. Cleveland Cavaliers

50. New York Knicks

51. LA Clippers

52. Phoenix Suns

53. Utah Jazz

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Chicago Bulls

New York Knicks*

56. Memphis Grizzlies 

57. Orlando Magic 

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

59. Houston Rockets 

*Pick Forfeited

Mock Draft and Big Board

The Draft Digest team has been hard at work, scouting this class for more than two years. For a projection of where players might fall and who the best prospects in this class are, we've got you covered:

How to Watch

Just like the first round, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place at Barclays Center. On Thursday night, 29 more players will be selected onto NBA teams, with many more going undrafted but still getting signed to prove their worth in NBA Summer League and training camp.

The event itself will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be aired live on ESPN.

