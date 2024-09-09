2025 NBA Draft: Ian Jackson's Role at North Carolina
North Carolina shooting guard Ian Jackson, who played for Overtime Elite last season as a member of Our Saviour Lutheran in The Bronx, NY,. He is a high-volume shooter who likes to attack the rim and has the ability to score at will. Though his efficiency from deep is a bit questionable at this point, he's fantastic inside the arc, shooting 61.9% on two-pointers during his time with OTE's "Jelly Fam."
He's great at scoring near the rim, with a legitimate functional handle that allows him to knife through defenses and make plays when attacking the basket. In one-on-one situations, he's able to impose his will on defenders using a flurry of moves, dancing with the handle on the perimeter and creating separation against defenders.
He's also a very good cutter, finding himself open near the lane often and using his athleticism to finish these plays. In these sets, he often draws fouls as well, and though he's not a consistent shooter from the stripe, he did show improvement over the course of the season. He shot 69.2% from the line, but over his last four games, shot 15-for-18.
His three-point shot, as mentioned previously, is still a work in progress, as he does not get enough arc on the ball, and it often draws the back iron, especially on longer attempts. He's also a bit too willing to let it fly from distance, so shot selection is something upon which he will need to improve throughout his career.
He will be playing alongside preseason All-American RJ Davis as well as consensus five-star wing Drake Powell, so he will not be the only player required to create his own offense for the Tar Heels this year. However, given Powell's role as more of a defensive specialist than a pure scorer, North Carolina will still rely upon Jackson to score some points as he develops in Hubert Davis' system.
Having Davis on the roster will make life much easier for Jackson – after all, the UNC point guard finished 11th overall in the NCAA in scoring last season, so the pressure won't be on the young OTE product to handle the entire scoring load. Instead, he will be a secondary scoring option, which allows him to take better shots when the defense focuses in on his teammate. Having players like Seth Trimble and Eliot Cadeau on the roster can't hurt in that sense, either.
Jackson is a solid defender as well, and his prowess combined with that of Powell's will make for a really good, young perimeter defensive unit. The Tar Heels will have their hands full dealing with their in-state rivals' squad at Duke, but have the talent – and coaching – to make a run at the ACC Championship and beyond.
