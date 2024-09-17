Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic is Poised For a Breakout Sophomore Season
With the top of most drafts dominated by freshmen talent, returning players are typically at a disadvantage. Regardless of the strong incoming group of first-year talents, several returning players have untapped potential that NBA teams would love to add. One player who fits into this group perfectly is Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic.
Momcilovic is a wing with great positional size and offensive versatility who is able to score from anywhere on the court. Last season, he had a productive freshman year and scored efficiently throughout his 37 games. Iowa State had several effective players, including Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, who shouldered most of the responsibility on both ends of the court. Heading into his sophomore season, Momcilovic is expected to make a leap and increase his productivity while simultaneously raising his draft stock.
The offensive end of the court is where Momcilovic has made a name for himself, averaging just over 10 points on 42-36-81 shooting splits. His ability to quickly elevate and knock down jumpers over defenders was extremely impressive last season. Catch-and-shoot attempts stood out as a part of his game that will translate quickly to the next level. He moves well off the ball and uses screens to get to his spots consistently. In addition to his movement along the perimeter, Momcilovic also does a great job of slipping these screens for easy backdoor cuts and open looks at the rim. As mentioned earlier, Gilbert and Lipsey drew most of the attention and were able to find Momcilovic regularly once he got into space due to defenders helping onto the two guards.
Playing both forward positions, Momcilovic was also able to attack from the mid-post. Whether he was driving against slower forwards or hitting smooth turnaround jumpers against shorter defenders, his willingness to take and make whatever the defense gives him is a trait commonly found in NBA scorers. He has great shooting form, and there are not many defenders who can elevate and contest his high release point. Whenever he isn’t scoring in the half court, he is a solid connective piece.
The assist average of just over one a game does fit his play style from last season, but he has shown flashes of being able to make good decisions while swinging the ball on the outside. He does a good job of helping to run the Cyclones' offense out of the high post by displaying good vision while his teammates are moving off the ball. In the upcoming season, expanding his offensive game from a pure scorer to a more well-rounded offensive hub could be the key to unlocking his full potential and painting a clearer picture of his fit in the NBA.
On the defensive end of the floor, Momcilovic still has a long road ahead. He has a slight frame at the moment, which causes him to be overpowered by larger, more physical opponents. Positive aspects on the defensive end include how well he moves in space and his potential to become an impactful help defender. For the time being, he does struggle to stay in front of his man in space and closes off passing lanes with his long arms. This developmental path will likely carry over into his early career at the next level and might be make-or-break for his chances at a long-term career in the NBA.
As Momcilovic looks to raise his draft stock over the course of the 2025 season, his game has several aspects that will definitely need to improve. Regardless of his shortcomings, the offensive versatility combined with his length and impressive positional size has laid a great foundation for a potential breakout in his second year playing for Iowa State.
