Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey is a Second-Round Sleeper
Despite standing at just 6-foot-1, Tamin Lipsey is a high-level talent at lead guard for the Iowa State Cyclones who has real NBA potential. He played in all 36 of the Cyclones' games last season, playing 31.3 minutes per game and averaging 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
He also shot nearly 40% from three on 3.2 attempts per game, and had an effective field goal rate of 49%. But Lipsey's real talent comes from his hustle – the aforementioned 4.6 rebounds per game is impressive given his stature, and his motor comes through even more on the defensive end, where he averaged a blistering 2.7 steals per game.
He's also fearless in attacking the rim, and given that he weighs 200 pounds, he has a bit of "bully ball" to his game that allows him to push opponents when playing back-to-the-basket off of the dribble. On the offensive end overall, his strengths lie in his functional handle, ability to move around the floor and make really good reads, catch-and-shoot proficiency, and elite defensive prowess.
Playing with a team like Iowa State, who is considered a top-10 team preseason by most outlets, will only raise his profile. With teammates like Milan Momcilovic who can hit threes at a very high clip off the catch as well, his offensive impact will be seen even more obviously. His backcourt mate Keshon Gilbert will provide size as well as additional backcourt scoring and distribution.
Overall, Iowa State has a chance to compete for a conference title in a Big 12 that is absolutely loaded with talent with teams like Kansas, Houston, Arizona, and BYU. Lipsey will be one of the keys to a team that has National Title aspirations, even when playing the difficult schedule they'll be dealing with this season. If the pieces click, Lipsey's NBA stock will only improve in the process.
