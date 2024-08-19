2025 NBA Draft: Kansas' Flory Bidunga Has Elite Physical Tools
Despite standing at 6-foot-8, which may be considered smaller for an NBA center, Kansas Jayhawk Flory Bidunga more than makes up for his lack of height with his length and elite athletic prowess.
A true freak physically, Bidunga has top-notch leaping ability, exploding off the ground to catch lobs and attack the glass. As productive as he was with Indiana Elite, he has only been playing basketball in the United States since he was 15 years old, as he is a native of the Congo.
Offensively, his footwork is great, as he played high school soccer as well. Once he gets positioning in the post, it is essentially a wrap – he's going to score the basketball. He also has good foot speed, meaning he can beat opponents to the rim, which translates both in the half-court and in transition.
Another advantage he has is his pure physical strength, as he's able to finish easily through contact. His free throw shooting does need work in order for him to consistently complete and-one opportunities, of which he will likely have many given his proximity to the basket and style of play. If he can up his percentage from the line, he will put himself in position to complete many old-fashioned 3-point chances.
He occasionally takes the ball himself after ripping and running from the defensive glass, but realistically, his handle isn't quite good enough to consistently do this at the collegiate level. However, his willingness to put the ball on the deck does speak to his confidence overall, as well as his motor in attacking in the fast break, either on or off the ball.
On defense, he has all of the physical abilities to be a stalwart, but needs to increase his feel on this end. He can be too reactive at times, attempting to come up and guard ball handlers driving the paint or contesting shots out of his range. This can lead to open lob opportunities for opponents if he leaves his man, and can also result in offensive rebounds for the opposing team.
Still, he's a fantastic shot blocker who uses his mobility and length to really affect opposing teams in the paint. A bit like a free safety in football, he roams around the rim on defense, looking for an attempted drive or shot at the rim. Though his defense is not yet quite elite, it is at the very least heavily laden with potential due to a confluence of previously mentioned factors.
Bidunga is joining an absolutely loaded team in Lawrence, and will play in the frontcourt alongside Hunter Dickinson and KJ Adams, amongst others. He will get playing time early, as the Jayhawks have seemingly endless depth at guard and wing, but not quite the same level in the front court.
Look for Bidunga to be one of the best freshman in the Big 12 this season, and possibly a one-and-done if circumstances permit.
