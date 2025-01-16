2025 NBA Draft: Kasparas Jakucionis Trending As Top-Three Pick
Earlier this week, the Illinois Fighting Illini saw a dominant performance over the Indiana Hoosiers on the road, and they were led by their star freshman, Kasparas Jakucionis. The 6-foot-6 freshman is the offensive engine for Illinois as he leads the team in points and assists per game while also shooting 50% from the field, 41.6% from behind the arc and 87% from the free-throw line.
Jakucionis has been incredibly efficient while playing some high-level basketball. He had generated hype coming from overseas to college basketball entering this season, and most scouts saw him as a first-round talent at that time. But with how well he has been playing, it’s very realistic to believe he has a chance at being a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
But what makes his game so special relative to other prospects in this class?
His feel for the game is off the charts, as he does a great job of getting by defenders despite not being overly explosive or quick off the dribble. He also creates advantages with his handle, craftiness and shiftiness. The star freshman gets to his spots pretty consistently and makes magic happen with the ball in his hands.
He has tough shot-making ability and is proving to be a legit three-level scorer. His feel for the game is quite advanced for his age. He’s arguably the best playmaker in the draft with his ability to create open shots for his teammates, always has the opposing defense scrambling and his court vision is off the charts.
Jakucionis really has the complete offensive package, but he can be a bit too turnover-prone and isn’t a defensive playmaker by any means. Nonetheless he’s a very productive and all-around efficient guard that has proven against the best college teams in the country that he can hang with just about anybody.
The next question is how well he compares to Ace Bailey, as he is currently his biggest challenge for that number three spot in the draft. Jakucionis has a little more juice off the dribble, so that could very well give him the edge over Bailey.
