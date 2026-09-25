2025 NBA Draft Pick Johni Broome Waived by Clippers, Per Reports

An accomplished college basketball player and recent top-35 draft pick is looking for a new home once again.

After a brief stint with the LA Clippers, the team has decided to waive Johni Broome, a 24-year-old big man.

The Clippers have waived Johni Broome, per source. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) September 24, 2026

The Clippers acquired Broome, as well as a second-round pick, in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers over the summer, but decided to move on from the former Auburn star less than two months later.

Broome has spent one season in the NBA, as has failed to stick with two different teams, which could be a worrisome indicator for the 2025 second-round pick's future in the league.

As a rookie, Broome appeared in 11 games, averaging 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 16.7% from the field across five minutes per contest. Broome found more success in the G Leauge, tallying 19.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 22.9% from 3-point range in eight games.

Broome's most encouraging performance saw the first-year big man notch 50 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal while shooting 18-of-34 from the field, 5-of-7 from 3-point range and 5-of-7 from the free throw line with the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia's G League affiliate.

Philadelphia selected Broome No. 35 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft after an impressive collegiate career. As a senior at Aubrun, the 2025 SEC Player of the Year averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 27.8% from deep.

Broome was a consensus All-American in college, but hasn't been able to translate his game to the NBA. The young big man doesn't stretch the floor on offense, and doesn't have the vertical athleticism to be a high-end play finisher on that end of the floor.

Broome's size and athleticism also limits him from being an elite defender, causing the former Clipper and 76er to struggle against NBA competition early in his career.

After being traded by Philadelphia and waived by LA, Broome will need to perform well at his next landing spot, or his time in the NBA could be nearing an end. The three-time All-SEC performer will need to improve as a perimeter shooter or passer to earn a spot in an NBA rotation.

Still, Broome has flashed the ability to be a productive player, and will likely get a chance in the G League during the 2026-27 season.