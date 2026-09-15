2024 Lottery Pick Devin Carter Lands Deal with Boston Celtics

Just a few days after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks, former lottery pick Devin Carter has found a new home.

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Boston Celtics signed Carter, who spent the first two seasons of his NBA career in Sacramento. The signing comes after Real Madrid recently announced the signing of Celtics' 2025 second-round pick Max Shulga, who appeared in 11 games for Boston in 2025-26.

The Kings traded Carter and a 2033 second-round draft pick to Atlanta over the summer for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba, the No. 60 overall pick in 2017 NBA Draft, and the Hawks waived the 24-year-old guard on Sept. 11.

After averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and a block per game as a junior at Providence, Carter was selected No. 13 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA Draft,

The Celtics' newest signee was selected ahead of prospects like Jared McCain, Jaylon Tyson, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylen Wells and other players who have earned spots in an NBA rotation.

As a rookie in 2024-25, Carter averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 37% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range.

In 2025-26, Carter's numbers improved, as the young guard notched 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc.

The 24-year-old is an interesting upside swing for Boston, who has a reputation for developing young players into solid rotation pieces.

Harris hasn't earned a spot on the Celtics' 15-man roster, but will get a chance to compete for a placce in the organization during training camp, which begins on Sept. 22.

Even if Carter doesn't land a standard contract, the former lottery pick could sign a two-way deal with Boston if he performs well during training camp.

A solid showing in the G League would give Carter a chance to continue developing his game, while potentially earning a spot with the Celtics, or on another team's roster in the future.

With the addition of Carter, Boston has 21 players on its roster heading into training camp.

The Celtics can keep 15 players on the active roster and three players on two-way deals, meaning multiple players will look for a home elsewhere or join Boston's G League team.

Carter will compete with 2025 second-round pick Amari Williams, 2026 undrafted free agents Milos Uzan and Tucker Devries, 2025 undrafted free agent Caleb Grill and 2026 second-round pick Dillon Mitchell for a two-way or standard roster spot.