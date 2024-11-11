NBA Draft: Early Impressions of Rim Defenders in the 2025 NBA Draft
Although college basketball is currently in the early stages of the season, several players have stood out for their rim protection. Whether they are recording blocks as the primary defender or sliding over as the help man, their defensive impacts have been undeniable.
Let’s take a look at six prospects who have showcased their interior defense as they build cases for themselves ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
Alex Karaban | Forward | UConn | 6’8” | 225 lbs | Junior
Alex Karaban may have had the most impressive start to the season in terms of rim protection, currently averaging 5.5 blocks per game. Following the departure of Donovan Clingan, Karaban has seamlessly filled this role and has been incredibly effective throughout UConn’s first two games. In his season opener against Sacred Heart, he totaled seven blocks and roamed the defensive end, always seeming to be in the right position. Karaban followed up this strong performance with four more blocks against New Hampshire, leading UConn to another blowout victory. His defensive instincts are among the best in this class, and Karaban could end up being one of the most versatile defenders in the nation.
Johni Broome | Forward | Auburn | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior
Johni Broome has continued to build on an impressive defensive career, opening the season with two blocks against Vermont in a big win. Shortly after, Auburn faced its first ranked opponent in No. 4 Houston, where Broome finished with an impressive five blocks. His ability to protect the paint and his timing when challenging interior finishes are no surprise at this point, and they could be among the most translatable aspects of his game. Whether or not he records a block on every contest, Broome makes a significant impact as a help defender and shows no signs of slowing down as he begins his final year of eligibility.
JT Toppin | Forward | Texas Tech | 6’9” | 225 lbs | Sophomore
JT Toppin has recorded multiple blocks in each of Texas Tech’s first two games of the season, averaging an impressive three blocks per game. Toppin is a very mobile forward who excels as a roamer on the defensive end. While he doesn’t defend post-up situations as consistently as some players on this list, he excels at timing shots off help defense and elevating to meet the ball at its apex. As his body continues to add weight and strength, his defensive upside will continue to grow, making him an intriguing prospect.
Ryan Kalkbrenner | Center | Creighton | 7’1” | 270 lbs | Senior
Ryan Kalkbrenner made a remarkable first impression this season, primarily due to his nation-high 49 points, but he also showcased excellent defensive instincts with three blocks. Playing alongside Trey Alexander last season, scoring wasn’t his primary focus, which allowed him to make a massive impact defensively, averaging 3.1 blocks as a junior. His rim protection appears unaffected by his increased offensive role, and this could help him make a push for All-American status as the season progresses.
Jayden Quaintance | Center | Arizona State | 6’9” | 225 lbs | Freshman
Jayden Quaintance has had a rocky start to his freshman year, but one aspect of his game that stands out is his rim defense. He got off to a hot start with six blocks in the season opener against Idaho State, followed by four blocks against Santa Clara. While his overall game is still a work in progress, the defensive tools he has displayed appear legitimate. Quaintance has a long road ahead to develop into a draft pick, but his strong start on the interior provides a promising foundation.
Baye Ndongo | Forward | Georgia Tech | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Sophomore
Baye Ndongo began his sophomore season with a well-rounded performance against West Georgia, finishing with three blocks. Ndongo is a versatile defender who can impact the game in ways beyond just his block numbers, but he protected the rim with smart and well-timed challenges. Coming off an impressive freshman season, Ndongo looks to build on his draft stock, and continuing to aggressively defend the paint could be key to pushing him into first-round conversations.
