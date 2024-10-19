2025 NBA Draft: Rutgers Stars Shine In Exhibition Loss
The college season hasn’t officially started, but after watching Rutgers versus St. John’s yesterday we can honestly say college basketball is back. In the game between these two teams, St. John’s came out on top as they narrowly won as it came down to the final minute of the game.
Freshmen stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper certainly lived up to the hype but also showed noticeable flaws in their games. Let’s dive into the good and bad for the two elite prospects.
Ace Bailey | Small Forward
The Good
Bailey showcased elite shot-making and scoring ability from the perimeter. The 6-foot-10 athletic forward made incredibly difficult shots that no one in this draft comes close to making at the rate he does. The tools, flashes and upside are clear when watching him play and throughout spurts of the game, you saw why he’s in the conversation for the top overall pick in this year’s draft.
He’s an easy bet to have a long career in the NBA. Not many 6-foot-10 super athletic forwards with elite shot-making ability, versatile shooting and special defensive tools are walking around. Bailey is a born scorer and the highlight reel is going to be so fun to watch after this season.
The Bad
Although he scored 25 points by putting on a ridiculous shot-making clinic he still struggled creating space from defenders and getting good quality shots. No matter who the player is, it is very hard to sustain good efficiency when the majority of his shot attempts are contested from the perimeter.
Bailey struggled to put any pressure on the rim when he was handling it due to his poor handle and lack of shift. If he can’t generate more efficient shots off the dribble then will he be able to demand a high usage? Some of his decision-making was an issue as well as the overall shot selection wasn’t very good and the passing reads weren’t very good.
Dylan Harper | Combo Guard
The Good
When watching Harper, it was clear how college-ready and polished he is. The 6-foot-6 guard played with great poise, maturity and patience with the ball in his debut. He showcased nice shot-making ability from the mid-range and from three. Harper was able to get to the rim and have some nice finishes as well.
It’s clear he will be the best overall player for Rutgers this season and they will rely on him to do the most so this team will be allowed to find success. He will need to be a top two scorer and top playmaker for this team. The offensive versatility is there which will allow him to be plugged into multiple different lineups and find success.
The Bad
Harper still needs to clean up some areas before he’s seen as a true lead guard. In the end, he had some costly plays that led to St. John’s sealing the win. He showed promise with some passes but other times he missed the right play or was a bit too focused on hunting his own shot.
He’s still very young and it was his first game at the college level so with more reps he will get better not only as a playmaker but a better understanding of how to be a true point guard which is what he desires to be at the next level. Getting more engaged defensively is something to keep an eye on as the season moves along.
