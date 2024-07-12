2025 NBA Draft: Suns' Kevin Durant Breaks Down Cooper Flagg's Game
After an underwhelming 2024 NBA Draft cycle, the upcoming class has a chance to be special. There are a handful of names garnering plenty of hype early in the cycle, but none more than Cooper Flagg.
The No. 1 overall prospect in the class and projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will sport a Duke Blue Devils jersey this coming fall where he will build his resume before the draft next summer.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto recently asked Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant about Flagg's game and abilities.
“He looked like a hell of a player. He’s somebody that’s only going to get better with more experience. He’s 17 years old coming in here playing like he’s a vet almost. No emotion," Durant said of Flagg. "Just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign."
Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward, is an incredible two-way player with sky-high potential. He won't turn 18-years-old until the college basketball season has already begun, meaning that's how old he will be when he's drafted.
For teams looking to jumpstart their rebuild, securing the services of Flagg would be a big help. He will be able to turn things around immediately for a team, and his ability to play like he's a vet is a huge reason to believe he can be an incredible contributor to a team on day one.
Durant is a two-time NBA Champion and one of the best scorers the game of basketball has seen. A former No. 2 overall pick, Durant is a great player to be dishing compliments. For Flagg, he's got to continue and stay poised and hungry as he heads to a loaded Duke team this fall, a place where he can continue developing his game and gear up for NBA play.
Detroit Pistons center and Flagg's Team USA Select teammate Jalen Duren was also complimentary of Flagg.
“He showed no fear,” Duren said. “He came and worked hard every day. You would think he’s already here, you know what I mean?”
READ MORE: Dalton Knecht Shows Glimpse of Potential Future with Lakers
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.