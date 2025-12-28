Jose Alvarado Challenges 7'1" Mark Williams in Suns-Pelicans Fracas
At the team level, 10 games separate the Suns and Pelicans in the standings. At the individual level, 11 inches separate Phoenix center Mark Williams and New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado in height.
However, NBA melees have a way of bringing every strand of squad and player together. On Saturday, Williams and Alvarado exchanged contact during a third-quarter sequence that quickly morphed into full-on shoving. At one point, Alvarado reached up and appeared to throw a closed-fist punch at the Duke product.
Officials ejected both players after the fight, and the Suns eventually finished off a 123–114 win. Williams finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Alvarado contributed seven points to his team.
Alvarado has enjoyed an agitator role throughout his five-year career, but this incident appeared to shock even his Pelicans teammates.
The loss dropped New Orleans to 8-25 on the season while a surprising Phoenix outfit moved to 18-13. That won't prevent Pelicans fans from basking in Alvarado's feistiness—they have to celebrate something this season.