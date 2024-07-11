Dalton Knecht Shows Glimpse of Potential Future with Lakers
After a few down performances to start his professional career, Dalton Knecht bounced back in a big way Wednesday night to give a glimpse into his potential future in the NBA.
The No. 17 pick via the Lakers at the 2024 NBA Draft, Knecht was one of the class’s biggest sliders due to his age. But with Tennessee last season, he was one of college basketball’s most potent scorers, pouring on 21.7 points per game with nearly 40% 3-point shooting.
His first two games with Los Angeles, though, didn’t totally reflect that. His first game featured a fine 12 points that came on 12 shots, with most of his producing coming via getting to the line.
His second contest went similarly, pouring on the same 12 points, this time on 13 shots.
Against Miami on Wednesday, Knecht finally found the success he’d seen at Tennessee, pouring on 20 points, nine rebounds and one assist in the narrow four-point loss to the Heat.
While Knecht’s 7-for-18 shooting from the field still wasn’t perfect, the rookie looked noticeably more comfortable in getting to his spots and generally operating around the court. He continued to get to the line, making four of his five attempts there, and was a positive in other ways, too.
Regardless of how his Summer League goes, Knecht is likely set to frequent the Lakers’ rotation next year, helping LeBron James, Anthony Davis and more with off-ball scoring and solid athleticism.
Wednesday’s night’s game was just another step toward that.
