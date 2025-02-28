2025 NBA Draft: Tre Johnson Leading All Freshmen In Scoring
The Texas Longhorns have had an up-and-down season. They haven’t been able to consistently find ways to get wins and string together a hot streak, but they have had a freshman carry them throughout spurts of a game. That first-year player is Tre Johnson, who played his senior year of high school ball at Link Academy.
The 6-foot-6 wing is currently seventh in the nation in points per game at an average of 20.9. In his last three games, he’s averaging a ridiculous 33.3 points per game, but the team just hasn’t found much success as of recent as they have only won one game out of their last six games. Texas has the veterans and talent on the roster to be successful, but for many reasons, they haven’t been able to put it together.
Johnson has tried to will his team to victories and it starts with his great self-creation and shot-making versatility. The talented wing is able to create space from defenders at 6-foot-6, which allows him to comfortably get his shot off at any point. The combination of his positional size and shooting versatility makes him one of the top scoring prospects in this year’s draft.
On the season, he’s nearly shooting 90% from the free-throw line and nearly 40% from behind the arc, showcasing his elite touch from the perimeter. Having great touch is important for a scorer and is a very translatable skill to the NBA. Outside of being a very talented scorer and shot-maker, he has some potential on the defensive end and could be a positive defender at the next level.
One scout compared Johnson to Tyler Herro with a positive defensive outcome, which is high praise considering Herro was just an all-star in 2025. The biggest scoring question around Johnson’s game is the lack of rim pressure. He’s not a very explosive guard, he tends to settle for tough contested jumpers and doesn’t have the burst to blow-by defenders with ease.
Despite the lack of rim pressure, it might just not matter due to how talented of a pure shot-maker he truly is. It will be interesting to see how he develops as a playmaker, as he has pretty average and basic vision as of right now. Johnson struggles to make the advanced read out of double teams, and if he’s going to hold this much gravity as a scorer at the next level, then he’s going to need to be able to make advanced passing reads to consistently create great scoring opportunities for his team.
Being a great passer will also help elevate your scoring ability, but some young players struggle to understand that. Johnson is on pace to be the first freshman to lead the SEC in scoring since Cam Thomas back in the 2020-2021 NCAA basketball season. It will be interesting to see if Johnson will be able to turn things around for the Longhorns and help lead them to an NCAA tournament berth.
