Arizona State’s Jayden Quaintance Turning Heads as College Youngster
At just 17, Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance has been one of the best players in the country relative to age. But NBA decision-makers will have to wait plenty of time before they can draft him.
Eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft, Quaintance was able to reclassify and sign with the Sun Devils, and has promptly begun churning out productive games as a starter.
He was the highest-rated basketball recruit in ASU history. Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: “He was the youngest McDonald’s All-American ever, playing as a 16-year-old during that event so competing against older competition isn’t a new concept to him. While he was originally headed to Kentucky for his college experience, Quaintance ultimately decided that Arizona State was the best for him as he embarks on a unique journey to the NBA.”
Across 11 games in his short collegiate career, he’s averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 51% overall — more than respectable numbers for one of the youngest players in the country. And where the offensive numbers are fine, the defensive numbers are downright elite.
On the season, he’s averaged a whopping 5.0 stocks per game, 3.5 of which have been blocks alone. While he stands at just 6-foot-9, his unique blend of athleticism, lengthy frame and basketball IQ has made him one of the more promising defensive play-makers in the country.
So far, he’s already logged six four-plus block games.
While the 2026 NBA Draft feels eons away at this point, NBA scouting department’s are undoubtedly already taking notice of his skillset. To this point, he’s likely an easy bet as a future lottery pick.
