Keaton Wagler, Bennett Stirtz Shine as Illinois Takes Down Iowa

On Saturday, ninth-seeded Iowa and third-seeded Illinois faced off in the Elite Eight, touting two of the top guards in the nation and the 2026 NBA Draft class.

Both Hawkeyes’ point guard Bennett Stirtz and Illini hybrid Keaton Wagler have put together draft-worthy seasons, the former hailing from Division II, and the latter coming in as a relatively unknown four-star.

On Saturday, they were both stellar for their respective teams, though Wagler and the Illinois eventually won out in 71-59 fashion.

Stirtz saw one of his better games of the tournament, going for 24 points on 8-for-17 shooting, hitting four of his 11 attempted 3-pointers. He also tacked on three rebounds and assists apiece.

Wagler wasn't quite as effecient, but was potentially even more impressive given his age. He too led his team in scoring, going for 25 points on 8-for-17 shooting, adding three assists and a rebound and steal apiece.

brb gonna watch this Keaton Wagler stepback for a while pic.twitter.com/vptIQOJ1kj — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2026

The game was largely tightly contested, with Illinois taking an arm's length lead late into the second half. Iowa would have a chance to make their run down six with just two minutes remaining, with Stirtz missing a few crucial shots. Wagler impressively commanded the offense for the Illini, handling the ball and setting up his teammates, as well as adding at the free throw line.

Wagler has earned his way into the top-10 for most pundits. His mix of size, skill and shooting ability is enticing in nearly every system, and most have him in the second tier of players following AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson.

He could be chosen as high as No. 5, or slip to around No. 10. Regardless, it’s well above where he was coming into the season.

Stirtz is certain to be a first-round pick at the 2026 NBA Draft, offering a nice mix of handling and shooting ability. Teams will intrigued by his ability to be elite in the pick-and-roll — be it scoring or passing — though the depth of the guard class has left hist stock somewhat in question.

He could be taken near the late-lottery, for any teams in need of veteran handling ability, but could also slip to the end of the first round.

Illinois will now advance to take on the winner of top-seeded Duke and second-seeded UConn in the Final Four. Where dozens of 2026 draft prospects once littered March Madness, only a few remain, able to boost their stock in the next few weeks.