2026 NBA Draft: Four Returning Prospects to Watch in the ACC
Even in the midst of conference realignment, the ACC still holds multiple college basketball powers.
Duke and North Carolina should have strong seasons ahead once again, and after NC State hired Will Wade and brought in multiple transfers over the offseason, the Wolfpack could be competitive as well. Additionally, Lousiville returned to form last year after a brief NCAA Tournament drought and will likely be even better in 2025-26.
The aforementioned squads all boast potential NBA Draft picks, from high-profile incoming freshman, to skilled veterans. Here's a look at four returning prospects to watch in the ACC.
Isaiah Evans, Duke
After a solid freshman season, Evans elected to return to the Blue Devils and Jon Scheyer.
During his first year on campus, the former 5-star recruit averaged 6.8 points and 1.1 rebounds whlie shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc on more than four attempts per game.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, Evans has good length and height for the wing position. If the Duke standout can turn in a little more production as a sophomore, he could be an early first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Of course, just like last year, Evans will have to battle for touches with a trio of high-profile incoming freshman.
Henri Veesaar, North Carolina
After helping Arizona reach the NCAA Tournament in 2024-25, Veesaar transferred to North Carolina.
The 7-foot Estonian center averaged 9.4 points, five rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in his final season with the Wildcats, and could be a 2026 draft target if he has an even more productive year with the Tar Heels.
Darrion Williams, NC State
Williams tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025 after two strong seasons at Texas Tech preceeded by one year at Nevada, but ultimately elected to return to college basketball and transfer to NC State.
As a junior, Williams averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc.
At the NBA Combine, the former Red Radiers' standout measured 6-foot-4 and half an inch with a 6-foot-6 and half an inch wingspan while weighing 236 pounds.
Adrian Wooley, Lousiville
After a remarkable freshman season at Kennesaw State, Wooley joined Pat Kelsey and company at Lousiville.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 51.2% from the field and 42.2% from deep on more than five attempts per game. If Wooley can put up similar numbers as a sophomore for the Cardinals, he will likely rise up draft boards.
The former 3-star recruit will share the court with 5-star guard and potential top-10 pick Mikel Brown Jr. at Lousiville.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.