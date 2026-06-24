2026 NBA Draft: Live Pick Tracker and Updates for the Second Round

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially halfway through, with the first 30 picks having been made on Tuesday. Tonight, the rest will commence, starting with the reigning champion New York Knicks at pick No. 31.

The first round didn’t have any major bombshells dropped, though dozens of teams were able to add talent via the deepest class in years. The top four saw AJ Dybantsa to the Wizards, Darryn Peterson to the Jazz, Cameron Boozer to the Grizzlies and Caleb Wilson to the Bulls; all spectacular fits.

Other teams like the Bucks, Hornets, Thunder, Spurs, Mavericks and more were able to come away with multiple prospects, bolstering both their reserves and, in some cases, adding some immediate depth to the team.

The second round will serve a similar purpose for teams, though the diamonds may be harder to find. Still, there are sure to be talented players take on Day 2 of the draft. There is sure to be tons of movement as teams move assets to go up and down to get their guys, making it a frantic race to the finish for draft season.

You can follow along below for live updates from Day 2 of the 2026 NBA Draft:

The second round of the 2026 NBA Draft tips off at 7 p.m. CT

31. Knicks (via Wizards):

32. Grizzlies (via Pacers):

33. Timberwolves (via Nets):

34. Cavaliers (via Kings):

35. Nuggets (via Jazz):

36. Clippers (via Grizzlies):

37. Thunder (via Mavericks):

38. Bulls (via Pelicans):

39. Rockets (via Bulls):

40. Celtics (via Bucks):

41. Heat (via Warriors):

42. Spurs (via Trail Blazers):

43. Nets (via Clippers):

44. Spurs (via Heat):

45. Kings (via Hornets):

46. Magic:

47. Knicks (via 76ers):

48. Mavericks (via Suns):

49. Nuggets (via Hawks):

50. Raptors:

51. Wizards (via Timberwolves):

52. Clippers (via Cavaliers):

53. Rockets:

54. Warriors (via Lakers):

55. Knicks:

56. Bulls (via Nuggets):

57. Hawks (via Celtics):

58. Pelicans (via Pistons):

59. Timberwolves (via Spurs):

60. Wizards (via Thunder):