Biggest Surprises from the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft

For the most part, the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft went as planned. This year's class has been widely regarded as one of the best in recent memory, and we finally got to see which teams each prospect will try to make an impact for.

While most selections ended up where analysts predicted (especially in the lottery), there were a few decisions that took many by surprise. Whether it be a prospect rising from a second-round projection or a potential lottery pick dropping in the order, there were three key moments of the first round that no one expected.

Winners and losers aside, here are the three biggest surprises of Tuesday night:

Zuby Ejiofor to the Hawks

This isn't a knock on Ejiofor, because he's a big reason why St. John's has risen to prominence under Rick Pitino. However, some mock drafts had the 6-foot-9 big man going with one of the final two picks in the first round, and most had him labeled as a second-round talent.

The Atlanta Hawks took a chance on Ejiofor with the No. 23 pick in the draft. They desperately needed a traditional, rebound-heavy center, which is why Aday Mara was heavily tied to their eighth overall selection. However, the Hawks went with another big need in point guard Kingston Flemings, leaving their latter pick to the Big East Player of the Year.

Cameron Carr Drops to the Lakers

After scoring 30 points in the draft combine scrimmage, Carr shot up mock drafts as someone who could go in the late lottery. On SI's mock draft had the Baylor star going 16th to the Memphis Grizzlies as a three-level scorer with upside as a two-way playmaker.

However, nine teams passed on Carr from his projected pick, 10 if you want to include the New York Knicks trading the No. 24 pick. The Los Angeles Lakers get a promising wing who averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on 49-37-80 shooting splits this season.

It's hard to pinpoint why Carr fell in the lottery. Some of those teams weren't desperate for a 6-foot-5 perimeter player, but those who took guards and forwards overlooked him.

Grizzlies Trade Back to Select Karim López

Memphis traded back five spots from 16th to 21st, and walked away with five second-round picks. Look, stacking up on draft capital is great, but the Grizzlies made it harder on themselves to make two separate trades instead of going for more first-round capital.

Whether or not you agree with the decision, Memphis still surprised everyone with the trades. Instead, Bennett Stirtz joins the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ebuka Okorie joins the Detroit Pistons, and López joins the Grizzlies.

The 6-foot-8 wing has tremendous upside as a do-it-all defender with solid potential on the offensive end. He'll be paired with Cameron Boozer in the frontcourt, and Ja Morant, barring a departure.