The Best Players Remaining on the NBA Draft Board as the Second Round Nears

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is officially over, with the league having been infused with plenty of talent.

There were winners and losers on Day 1, per usual, though the second round offers hope that teams will be able to add even more talent, be it role players or star upside bets.

Here are some of the top remaining options left for NBA teams:

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

North Carolina big Henri Veesaar is the best player left on the board for many, having seen a breakout senior season with the Tar Heels.

He scored 17.0 points, grabbed 8.7 rebounds and blocks 1.2 shots per game, functioning as one of UNC’s best players alongside Caleb Wilson.

At 7-foot with great touch on the interior, Veesaar is already of a coveted mold and archetype. But his 43% 3-point shooting on good volume for a big is also very notable.

He’s likely to hear his named called early on Day 2.

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas was one of the last players to officially enter into the draft, deciding between a return to the Razorbacks and going pro. Ultimately he chose the latter, but has now fallen to the second round.

Still, Thomas is a great upside swing at combo guard. Alongside Darius Acuff Jr., he scored 15.6 points, grabbed 3.8 rebounds, dished 2.5 assists and stole the ball 1.5 times per game. He shot 42% on a good volume of 3-pointers, able to play on the ball, off the ball and everything in between.

Unlike most of the remaining players, Thomas was just a true freshman and is still 19-years-old, making him one of the more tantalizing upside bets and a player sure to be taken early on Day 2.

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Isaiah Evans is likely the top true wing left available, having played out two productive seasons at Duke, one alongside Cooper Flagg and the most recent next to Cameron Boozer.

He saw a big production jump in his second season, and naturally got better and more consistent scoring, defending and more. Still, he’s spindly for a wing and his 36% 3-point mark as a shooter — even an insanely high volume — left some to be desired.

Teams looking to add an immediate infusion of scoring and defense will look to Evans on Day 2, with the opening run of the Knicks, Grizzlies, Timberwolves and Cavaliers being options.