2026 NBA Draft: Three NCAA Big Men who could Take a Step Forward in 2025-26
The 2026 NBA Draft class could be filled with intriguing big men.
After Khaman Maluach, Derik Queen and Thomas Sorber headlined the 2025 class of big men, as each was selected in the top 15, the 2026 group should be talented as well. In addition to coveted incoming freshman like Chris Cenac, Caleb Wilson and others, there are a few returning big men who could make a splash in the upcoming class.
Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance is probably the most high-profile returning big man in college basketball, and Zuby Ejiofor also is back at St. John's after an impressive junior season. Alongside the aforementioned prospects, though, there are a few big men who didn't turn in eye-popping stats last season who have still received notable draft buzz.
Here are three big men who could take a significant step forward in 2025-26.
Flory Bidunga, Kansas
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds, Bidunga averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 69.8% from the field in around 16 minutes per game as a freshman.
With the Jayhawks graduating veteran big man Hunter Dickinson and adding five-star guard Darryn Peterson, though, Bidunga should get more opportunities as a sophomore. If the former five-star prospect has a good offseason and performs well for Bill Self's team, the 20-year-old could hear his name called next June.
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke
The son of George Mason University women's basketball assistant Tajama Abraham Ngongba, the Blue Devils' center played sparringly as a freshman behind Maluach.
This year, though, the 6-foot-11, 250-pound center should get more opportunities to be Duke's true center, even if Cameron Boozer takes the majority of the team's touches as a forward. Ngongba, a former five-star prospect, put up 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 71.9% from the floor in around 10 minutes per game.
Ngongba will still have to fight for touches on a talented Blue Devils' roster, but should be able to showcase his skillset more in 2025-26.
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Tugler doesn't have the height of a traditional big man, but the Cougars' standout makes up for it with his remarkable length.
In 2024-25, Tugler averaged 5.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and a steal while shooting 53.3% from the floor in less than 22 minutes per game. The rising junior was a significant piece of Houston's run to the national championship game, and with Ja'Vier Francis now fighting for a spot in the NBA, Tugler should get more opportunity on the court.
The veteran will play alongside incomging five-star big man Chris Cenac, and the two should form a strong defensive duo.
