2026 NBA Draft: Two Under-the-Radar Prospects to Watch This Season
While the college basketball season doesn't start until November, August is a time to identify NBA prospects who may be under-the-radar entering the season. Below we take a look at two players who are not currently on mock drafts but are likely to be in draft conversations next June.
Last cycle's articles from the preseason included players like Chris Manon and Adou Thiero.
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Anderson, a rising sophomore for the Red Raiders, is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard. He's a highly skilled player with legitimate craft to his game. Anderson is not concerningly undersized height-wise (6-foot-2 is not historically detrimental to the probability of sticking in the NBA), but he has a lean frame he needs to continue to build out. The potential 2026 draft pick can hit catch-and-shoot threes (39.7% on 126 catch-and-shoot attempts), is quick downhill out of the pick-and-roll, and is a solid pick-and-roll playmaker (84th percentile in Points Per Possession in Pick-and-Roll Plus Passes possessions on a sample size of 210 possessions).
Additionally, Anderson's ability to shoot off the dribble was noticeable last season and will be sure to serve him well against drop in the pick-and-roll or when self-creating. The rising sophomore converted 54.3% of his off the dribble twos (35 attempts) and 33.9% of his off the dribble threes (62 attempts). His general live-dribble passing and on-ball defense looked like it had room to grow, however.
For those looking for statistical reasons to believe in him, Anderson was 15th in Box Plus-Minus last season among freshmen who played at least 40% of their team's minutes last season. Look for Christian Anderson to rise up NBA Draft boards as the season progresses.
Cameron Carr, Baylor
After playing only 60 minutes his freshman season for the Vols, the former Link Academy player returned to Tennessee for his sophomore season where he only played 42 total minutes before suffering a thumb injury. At some point in December, the 6-foot-5 wing decided to leave the Tennessee men's basketball program and enroll at Baylor where he'll play as a redshirt sophomore this upcoming season. While it may be a unique situation, Carr appears primed for a breakout season -- seemingly returning to form this past July in the World University games. Cameron Carr still boasts NBA potential and will firmly be in draft conversations if he gets significant minutes this season at Baylor.
Regarding his basketball resume, Carr played alongside Ja'Kobe Walter and Elliot Cadeau in high school at Link Academy, where he was known for his prolific shooting ability. He has a quick release, fluid energy transfer, and is consistent from shot to shot. Carr converted 33% of his catch-and-shoot attempts his senior season at Link, but this was on a notable 159 attempts. He also shot 87% from the free throw line, another indicator of potential efficiency as a shooter. Lastly, Carr can provide value defensively as well due to his 7-foot-2 wingspan and work ethic on that end of the floor.