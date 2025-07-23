Cameron Carr, Obi Agbim propel Team USA past Finland in Quarterfinal duel
After a perfect 3-0 record in group play, Team USA kicked off the Quarterfinal round against Finland with a bang.
USA made a clear emphasis in the beginning of the game to go right at Finland under the basket. Finding big man Caden Powell early and allowing Cameron Carr to glide to the hoop, Team USA got off to a quick start. Then the star of the first three games, Obi Agbim, started hot, knocking down his first two 3-point attempts. USA got off to a 26-19 lead after the first quarter. Carr led the way with eight points after the first 10 minutes.
The second quarter was the Carr-Agbim show. The big forward once again showed off his athletic ability, scoring 11 points in the second quarter to finish the first half with 19 points. Agbim, the Wyoming transfer, had four triples in the first half to score 14 points. Team USA would take a 58-41 lead into half.
Finland would cut the lead down to 11 following a technical foul on Powell, but USA would storm back. Agbim would go on to drill a couple more 3s, along with Dan Skillings getting into the mix, to put Team USA back up 84-64 heading into the fourth quarter.
USA cruised in the fourth to take down Finland,102-83, and will now head to the semifinals. You can see the full box score below.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
REPORT: Colorado State hiring away Baylor football coach
Baylor misses out on key 2026 prospect to rival Big 12 team
Kansas City Chiefs sign former Baylor standout
REPORT: Big 12 denies new team opportunity to join conference
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS