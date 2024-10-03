Three More Under-the-Radar NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season
With the college basketball season only around a month away, eyes are beginning to look toward 2025 NBA Draft prospects. Players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Nolan Traore, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe may steal the spotlight, but let's take a look at three under-the-radar players who may emerge as notable prospects in their own right this upcoming season.
Read More: Two Under-the-Radar NBA Draft Prospects to Monitor this Season
KJ Lewis | Sophomore | Arizona
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 205 pounds
KJ Lewis is a 6-foot-4 sophomore who played more of a high-energy, hustle-based role for the Wildcats last season. He averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in 18.3 minutes per game.
Offensively, he's shown potential as a quality passer and is explosive with the ball in his hands. Lewis is capable of attacking closeouts, is a crafty finisher, and also an active off-ball cutter.
Defensively, he hounds ball-handlers at the point of attack, is laterally quick, has sound technique when navigating screens by tightening the gap between the screener and ball-handler, and has shown flashes of off-ball defensive event creation and effective stunts. It should be noted that he has a tendency to foul (5.6 fouls per 40 minutes), but he also has a knack for drawing fouls at the rim (.447 free throw rate).
Lewis' range beyond the arc is still developing (34.1% on 41 attempts), but there's potential there. This is evident in his free throw percentage (79.2% in 72 attempts) and his positive trajectory, making ten of his final 21 attempted threes (47.6%) and 17 of his last 20 free throws (85%) last season. Additionally, he recorded a 5.9 offensive rebound percentage, 3.2 steal percentage, and 1.9 block percentage. Lastly, Lewis was efficient as a pick-and-roll ball-handler last season.
While a high-energy, hustle player who makes an impact doing the little things is unlikely to generate true NBA buzz, if he continues to develop his catch-and-shoot threes, as a pick-and-roll playmaker, and/or as a guard who can create consistent rim pressure, then he could be a prospect to watch for this season.
Lewis just turned 20 years old this past August.
Cameron Carr | Sophomore | Tennessee
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 175 pounds
The 6-foot-5 wing played only 60 minutes as a freshman last season for the Vols, but still boasts NBA potential and will firmly be in draft conversations if he gets significant minutes this season.
Carr played alongside Ja'Kobe Walter and Elliot Cadeau in high school at Link Academy, where he was known for his prolific shooting ability. He has a quick release, fluid energy transfer, and is consistent from shot to shot. Carr converted 33% of his catch-and-shoot attempts last season at Link, but this was on a notable 159 attempts. He also shot 87% from the free throw line, another indicator of potential efficiency as a shooter. Lastly, Carr can provide value defensively as well due to his 7-foot-1 wingspan and work ethic on that end of the floor.
Adou Thiero | Junior | Arkansas
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 220 pounds
Thiero is an upcoming junior at Arkansas who played his previous two seasons at Kentucky. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound wing averaged 7.2 points, five rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks in only 21.4 minutes per game this past season. He recorded an eight offensive rebounding percentage and a stock (steal plus block) percentage of seven. Additionally, he converted 56.3% of his attempts at the rim (80 attempts), 43.3% on non-rim twos (30 attempts), and 32% of his threes (22 attempts). While the finishing numbers could improve, the three-point number isn't too concerning when combined with his free throw percentage of 80% (55 attempts) -- the latter of being a more accurate indicator of NBA three-point percentage than the former.
His blend of athleticism and production in limited minutes are two positive indicators of a potential breakout season with the Razorbacks. Watch for Thiero to play himself squarely into draft conversations by the end of next season. Thiero will only be around 21.2 years old by the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digeston Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.