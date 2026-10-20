Pair of Potential Lottery Picks Shine in Exhibition Matchups

College basketball season is almost here.

The season tips off in early November, but teams have already started playing exhibition games to prepare for the 2026-27 campaign.

Two teams who have high expectations for the upcoming season, Kansas and Illinois, are among the teams who have already played against other teams. The Jayhawks and Fighting Illini are also expected to have NBA Draft prospects on the roster who could first-round picks in the 2027 class.

Here's a look at how both players performed in recent exhibition games.

The presumed top pick in the 2027 NBA Draft notched 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and four turnovers while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 6-of-9 from the free throw line against Pittsburg State, a Division II program.

Projected No. 1 pick Tyran Stokes in an exhibition against Pitt State:



14 PTS | 4-9 FG | 6-9 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 18 MIN pic.twitter.com/aKg567qmsF — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) October 17, 2026

Entering the 2026-27 season, Stokes is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Derek Parker paired Stokes with the New Orleans Pelicans in his first projection of the 2027 NBA Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Stokes is an impressive athlete with good physical traits who could continue to improve throughout his freshman season with the Jayhawks. Stokes was the No. 1 overall recruit and No. 1 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Quentin Coleman, Illinois

Coleman logged 14 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, a steal and three turnovers, while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in 31 minutes against Cincinnati.

The freshman guard was in the Fighting Illini's starting lineup during the exhibition matchup and will likely remain in the first five even when fellow draft prospect David Mirkovic returns from a foot injury.

Coleman was rated the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 3 shooting guard in the 2026 recruiting class and was slotted to the LA Clippers at No. 21 overall in Parker's first 2027 mock draft. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, Coleman could raise into the lottery with a strong season at Illinois.

Alongside Coleman's showing, Andrej Stojakovic led the Fighting Illini with 24 points, adding two assists, two rebounds, a block, a steal and a turnover while shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks tallied 19 points, two assists, two rebounds and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 2-of-6 from deep and 3-of-6 from the free throw line.