2027 NBA Draft: Three Players Who Could Have Breakout Junior Seasons
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While the 2026 NBA Draft is approaching, there's a handful of intriguing sophomores who returned to school and were impactful in limited minutes. Below we take a look at three players who played less than 40% of their team's minutes this past season and could have breakout junior campaigns.
Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue
The 7-foot-4, 230-pound rising junior recorded 17 points, 9.4 rebounds, one assist, and 3.7 blocks per 40 minutes this past season while shooting 73.8% at the rim (84 attempts), 48.6% on non-rim twos (35 attempts), but only 62.7% from the free throw line (75 attempts).
Additionally, he recorded an offensive rebound percentage of 11.3 and a block percentage of 11.7. Any 7-foot-4 player making an impact on one of the best teams in the country should be monitored next season as a 2027 NBA Draft prospect.
Pharaoh Compton, Oregon
The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward played his first two seasons at San Diego State and is transferring to Oregon for his upcoming junior season.
This past season, as a sophomore for the Aztecs, Compton recorded 21.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, one assist, 1.4 steals, and 2.6 blocks per 40 minutes while shooting 81.9% at the rim (105 attempts) but only 31.6% on non-rim twos (19 attempts) and 62.5% from the free throw line (72 attempts).
Additionally, Compton made a significant impact on the offensive glass and as a defensive event creator -- recording a 10.9 offensive rebound percentage, a steal percentage of two, and a 8.9 block percentage this past season. He's someone to monitor next year for the 2027 NBA Draft and could have a breakout junior season.
Mercy Miller, Houston
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard recorded 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per 40 minutes this past season while shooting 67.6% at the rim (34 attempts), 49.1% on non-rim twos (55 attempts), 34% from three (50 attempts), and 73.2% from the free throw line (41 attempts). Additionally, Miller recorded a 3.2 steal percentage and a 1.8 block percentage. The rising junior is also someone to watch as a potential junior breakout this upcoming season.
NBA Draft on SI's full archive of scouting reports for the 2026 NBA Draft can be found here. The 2026 draft will take place on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24. Both nights will begin at 7 p.m. CT.
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Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.Follow JMonacoScouting