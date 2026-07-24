Top Rising Sophomore 2027 NBA Draft Prospects in College Basketball

As the 2026-27 college basketball season approaches, there are a handful of players to watch for the next draft class.

While the 2027 group isn’t expected to have as much talent as the 2026 NBA Draft, there are multiple players who elected to return to college basketball that could giving the upcoming class a boost.

A few notable freshman turned in solid debut campaigns, but chose not to declare for the 2026 draft, and now have the potential to raise their stock as sophomores.

Here’s a look at a few sophomores to watch heading into the 2026-27 season.

Amari Allen, Alabama

Allen had the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but elected to return to school.

The former four-star recruit averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a steal while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.1% from deep as a freshman.

At the NBA Combine, Allen measured 6-foot-5-and-a-quarter without shoes while recording a 6-foot-8 wingspan. Another year with the Crimson Tide could solidify the rising sophomore’s position in the first round of the 2027 draft.

Alijah Arenas, USC

After suffering a knee injury in the summer leading up to his freshman season, Arenas got a late start to his debut campaign.

In 14 games, the former five-star prospect averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 34.1% from the field and 21.3% from beyond the arc. Despite inefficient shooting splits, Arenas showcased his impressive scoring potential as a freshman.

The son of former All-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, a full season and offseason could be enough to help the Trojans’ standout earn a spot in the first round of the 2027 class.

Braylon Mullins, Connecticut

The former five-star prospect played a major role for the Huskies as a freshman, knocking down the game-winning shot against Duke in the Elite 8.

Even aside from his heroic moment, Mullins made 33 appearances and 29 starts, averaging 12 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 198 pounds, a strong sophomore season could help the highly touted wing secure a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft lottery.

Other sophomores to watch

Shelton Henderson, Miami

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Tounde Yessoufou, St. John’s

Davis Fogle, Gonzaga

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

Trey McKenney, Michigan

David Mirkovic, Illinois

Matt Able, North Carolina

Dame Sarr, Duke

Nikolas Khamenia, Connecticut

Neoklis Avdalas, North Carolina

Kayden Mingo, Baylor

Stefan Vaaks, Illinois

Massamba Diop, Gonzaga

Killyan Toure, Iowa State