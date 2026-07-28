Two Oklahoma State Prospects Shine in Puerto Rico Scrimmages

The 2026-27 college basketball season is still months away, but teams are starting to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Programs around the nation have started practicing, and multiple teams have even played live games against international competition. Recently, Oklahoma State competed in Puerto Rico, coming out with two wins.

After finishing 20-15 in 2025-26, the Cowboys could be an even better team in 2026-27 led by a strong roster that features multiple intriguing newcomers, including talented incoming freshman and experienced veteran transfers.

Players from each of those categories shined in Oklahoma State's two recent wins, giving scouts a look at two players who could earn spots in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Kashie Natt

Natt tallied 11 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a block, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 1-of-1 from beyond the arc in a 94-88 win against Seleccion BSN.

The veteran guard transferred to Oklahoma State following a strong season at Sam Houston State. Natt averaged 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 43% from the field and 38.3% from deep.

Natt earned All-CUSA and CUSA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2025-26 for his efforts. Prior to his time with the Bearkats, the 6-foot-3 senior spent three years at LSU Alexandria, an NAIA program.

At LSU Alexandria, Natt received NAIA All-American recognition twice and was named the 2025 national player of the year. Natt began his college career at the junior college level and will enter his sixth collegiate season with Oklahoma State.

Natt had the potential to be picked in the 2026 NBA Draft, but elected to play another NCAA season. With a strong campaign in Stillwater, the defensive stalwart could solidify a spot in the 2027 class.

Latrell Allmond

The highly touted freshman turned in 17 points, 7 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals while shooting 8-of-9 from the field and 1-of-1 from 3-point range in a 120-92 win against Seleccion BSN.

Listed at 6-foot-8, Allmond enters his freshman season at Oklahoma State with the potential to play his way into the 2027 NBA Draft conversation. A former four-star recruit, Allmond was rated the No. 32 overall player and No. 7 power forward in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports.

The McDonald's All-American will likely be an important part of the Cowboys' rotation in 2026-27 and will have the opportunity to showcase his skills against other top prospects in the Big 12.