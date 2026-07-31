2027 NBA Draft: The Top Three Seniors Entering Next Season

As we move deeper into the NIL era, it has become increasingly clear that while freshmen can benefit from staying in college basketball as long as they can while making 'NBA money,' the seniors have also become more important in the NBA Draft.

A class that was once pinned in the backend of the draft has now seen players trickle to the first round and even the lottery. There are plenty of seniors to watch for the 2027 NBA Draft, but three stand out as the best.

These three stars should be at the top of the class as they compete for draft stock, a National Championship and the National Player of the Year award:

3. Alex Condon, Florida

A frontcourt featuring Condon, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu should make Florida the best rebounding team in college basketball. Todd Golden's Gators are a favorite to win their second title in three years, and a versatile big man in Condon is a major reason way.

After averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks last season, the 6-foot-11 Australian is poised for a leap in production, particularly in the paint. Florida has so much scoring, but Condon can stand out next to Chinyelu as a double-double, shot-blocking machine.

2. Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Momcilovic was the best three-point shooter in college basketball last season, going an absurd 48.7% from downtown en route to averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for Iowa State. Now in Kentucky blue, he will enter a new offense under Mark Pope after thriving in a defensive-oriented system with the Cyclones.

Momcilovic was already one of the top upperclassmen before the withdrawal deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft. In 2027, he should rank even higher if the three-point percentage stays consistent. At 6-foot-8, he can move extremely well off the ball with limited turnovers and elite gravity.

1. Thomas Haugh, Florida

Haugh made waves when he announced his return to Gainesville for the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-9 forward has a prototypical build with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, a high motor and a strong skill set overall.

Haugh can do everything as a forward, averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and a block per game last season. The 23-year-old can get scrappy in the paint and defend as well as rebound, but he can also be a hub on offense, stretching the floor and scoring off the dribble.

Haugh is already a heavy favorite to win the National Player of the Year award. If he can boost his production and remain the most impactful player in Florida's two-way system, his stock will skyrocket for the 2027 NBA Draft.